How to collect Clash of Clans Mischief Medals like a pro

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Jun 12, 2025 20:32 IST
Finish the event
Finish the event's reward track and collect Mischief Medals (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Mischief Medals and Goblin Cash are two event-exclusive currencies in the ongoing Dark Deal event. It's a medal event that Supercell releases occasionally, introducing fresh Equipment, Hero Skins, and Home Village decor. Since the current season is themed around the 20th-century black-and-white noir genre, the Dark Deal event follows the same theme.

The primary goal in Dark Deal is to loot Goblin Cash from enemies' Home Village and claim it from the Loot Wagon in the Home Village. Doing so moves you forward in the Dark Deal event's reward track, granting all the rewards the event has brought there, including the Clash of Clans Mischief Medals, the second time-limited currency.

With the Clash of Clans Mischief Medals, you can purchase the exclusive Dark Deal event introduced in the Trader Shop, including Dark Crown Equipment. Since these medals play a crucial role in the event, you should collect as many of them as possible. This article discusses how this is done.

Collect the Clash of Clans Mischief Medals like a pro

Collect as many medals as possible! (Image via Supercell)
Collect as many medals as possible! (Image via Supercell)

Note that F2P gamers can collect around 4,000 Mischief Medals from the event's reward track, bonus track, and giveaways conducted by COC content creators. Those who have the Event Pass, on the other hand, can gather over 6,400 Mischief Medals.

Collecting the Michchief Medals requires you to gather Goblin Cash by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks. These currencies aren't stored in the foes' storage building but are randomly dispersed among different buildings. These structures are highlighted accordingly.

To maximize your Mischief Medals collecting capability, you can buy the Event Pass, which costs around $4.99 (price might vary depending on your country or region). Furthermore, this pass will yield 1,000 Goblin Cash instantly, helping you progress in the event's reward track.

Another excellent method to get the Clash of Clans Mischief Medals is giveaways conducted by COC content creators. When a medal event arrives in Clash of Clans, these creators release posts on their social media handles with a link in the caption. Tap these links, and you will be rewarded with free medals.

Thus, keep checking these creators' social media profiles and follow Sportskeeda to stay updated about such giveaways.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
