Clash of Clans Year of the Snake scenery: Cost, design, and how to get

The Clash of Clans Year of the Snake scenery is among the legendary exclusives that arrived in the ongoing Lunar New Year season. Supercell has also released heroes' skins and an Equipment themed around the Lunar New Year Snake, complementing the season.

The Year of the Snake scenery is an extremely rare in-game item and costs $33.17 (price might vary depending on your country or region). Moreover, it features a humongous landscape filled with mesmerizing visuals and a special background score.

Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans Year of the Snake scenery and how you can obtain it.

What does the Clash of Clans Year of the Snake scenery look like?

Year of the Snake (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Year of the Snake scenery is themed around Lunar New Year festivities and snakes — the animal of the year according to the Chinese calendar. The best part about it is the background score, featuring traditional Chinese music that complements the festive theme of the visuals.

Trending

The scenery sets your Home Village amidst a mountainous terrain filled with multiple buildings designed in traditional Chinese style. Moreover, you will see stairs carved around the mountains that surround your base, inspired by the Great Wall of China, with a statue of a snake's head at the end.

Additionally, when you scroll up, you see a mesmerizing view of mountains set amidst fog and clouds in the moonlight. All these visuals are further given a New Year vibe by the flying lanterns and colorful firecrackers in the sky.

It's worth mentioning that there is only one collectible that matches up to the Clash of Clans Year of the Snake scenery in terms of a huge landscape and breathtaking visuals — the Clash of Dragons scenery. It was released in the Tabletop RPG theme season a few months ago and is not available in-game as of now.

Also read: How to three-star Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans

Steps to obtain the Clash of Clans Year of the Snake scenery

Expand Tweet

Here are the steps to get this cosmetic addition:

Step 1: Head to the in-game shop's Special Offers section.

Step 2: Tap on the Year of the Snake scenery.

Step 3: Complete the payment procedure.

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback