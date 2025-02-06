How to three-star Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans 

The Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans is live and will remain so until February 15, 2025. Like other previous challenges, this one also tasks players to three-star a strongly guarded base using the provided army composition. Moreover, the challenge showcases the newly released Legendary Year of the Snake scenery and the upcoming Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King.

Most players might find three-starring the challenge pretty difficult since the provided army composition comprises new troops they might not be accustomed to. Furthermore, the base features high-level defenses that are hard to destroy.

Here's how you can easily three-star the challenge and win the offered rewards.

Things to know before starting the Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans

Rewards for completing the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Below is the army composition the Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans provides:

6x Firecrackers (Level 12)

6x Snake Barrels (Level 12)

1x Super Wallbreaker (Level 13)

3x Headhunters (Level 3)

Barbarian King (Level 99)

Spells: 1x Healing Spell (Level 11) and 1x Rage Spell (Level 6)

The Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans offers the following rewards:

400 Exp

25 Gems

1x Resource Potion

Attack strategy to three-star the Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans

The base featured in the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Below is a step-by-step attack strategy to three-star the Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans:

Deploy a Snake Barrel in the inner deploy area of the base to attack the middle Scattershot in the western section of the base.

Once the Snakes damage the Scattershot to half its health, deploy two more Snake Barrels each near the other two Scattershots.

Spread all Firecrackers evenly between the two Dark Elixir Storages situated along the base's southern and south-eastern sections.

Deploy the Super Wallbreaker at the northern corner of the base and then release a Snake Barrel to distract the two Infernos. After this, deploy the Barbarian King in this area.

Wait for the army to take down all buildings in the southern and southwestern areas of the base, then deploy one Snake Barrel near the Monolith defenses, followed by all Headhunters.

Once the Headhunters and snakes reach the western section, drop Healing and Rage Spells over the procession.

Follow these strategies, improvise if necessary, and see how your army wreaks havoc in the base.

