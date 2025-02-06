  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to three-star Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans 

How to three-star Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans 

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Feb 06, 2025 13:46 IST
Three-star the base! (Image via Supercell)
Three-star the base and ace the Snake It Back challenge (Image via Supercell)

The Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans is live and will remain so until February 15, 2025. Like other previous challenges, this one also tasks players to three-star a strongly guarded base using the provided army composition. Moreover, the challenge showcases the newly released Legendary Year of the Snake scenery and the upcoming Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King.

Most players might find three-starring the challenge pretty difficult since the provided army composition comprises new troops they might not be accustomed to. Furthermore, the base features high-level defenses that are hard to destroy.

Here's how you can easily three-star the challenge and win the offered rewards.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Things to know before starting the Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans

Rewards for completing the challenge (Image via Supercell)
Rewards for completing the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Below is the army composition the Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans provides:

also-read-trending Trending
  • 6x Firecrackers (Level 12)
  • 6x Snake Barrels (Level 12)
  • 1x Super Wallbreaker (Level 13)
  • 3x Headhunters (Level 3)
  • Barbarian King (Level 99)
  • Spells: 1x Healing Spell (Level 11) and 1x Rage Spell (Level 6)

The Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans offers the following rewards:

  • 400 Exp
  • 25 Gems
  • 1x Resource Potion

Also read: Clash of Clans February 2025 event lineup: Everything you need to know

Attack strategy to three-star the Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans

The base featured in the challenge (Image via Supercell)
The base featured in the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Below is a step-by-step attack strategy to three-star the Snake It Back challenge in Clash of Clans:

  • Deploy a Snake Barrel in the inner deploy area of the base to attack the middle Scattershot in the western section of the base.
  • Once the Snakes damage the Scattershot to half its health, deploy two more Snake Barrels each near the other two Scattershots.
  • Spread all Firecrackers evenly between the two Dark Elixir Storages situated along the base's southern and south-eastern sections.
  • Deploy the Super Wallbreaker at the northern corner of the base and then release a Snake Barrel to distract the two Infernos. After this, deploy the Barbarian King in this area.
  • Wait for the army to take down all buildings in the southern and southwestern areas of the base, then deploy one Snake Barrel near the Monolith defenses, followed by all Headhunters.
  • Once the Headhunters and snakes reach the western section, drop Healing and Rage Spells over the procession.

Follow these strategies, improvise if necessary, and see how your army wreaks havoc in the base.

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी