The Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event is currently underway. This event celebrates the Valentine’s season, allowing players to get the Barbarians Evolution for free, along with many other freebies. Players must win a certain number of crowns before the event ends, to unlock all the rewards at various milestones.

This article will list all the rewards players can get from the ongoing Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event.

Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event: All rewards listed

Players can get 6x Barbarians Evo shards from this event (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the rewards players can receive from the Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event by collecting crowns:

3 Crowns: 6x Barbarians Evolution Shards

6 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest

9 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop

12 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop

15 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop

18 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest

21 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop

24 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop

27 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop

30 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest

33 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop

36 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop

39 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop

42 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest

45 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop

48 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop

51 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop

54 Crowns: 1x Barboltian’s Ballad emote

Players will get 6x Barbarians Evolution Shards for free by getting three crowns in any game mode (except for friendly). As such, this event is a must-play for players who are yet to unlock this evolution.

Overall, they will also get four Gold Chests, along with four 1-star, 2-star, and 3-star Lucky Drops each. That being said, this event ends on February 21, 2025. Therefore, it’s best to start playing right now and grab these rewards quickly.

