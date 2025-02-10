  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event: Free Barbarians Evo Shards and more rewards explored

Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event: Free Barbarians Evo Shards and more rewards explored

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified Feb 10, 2025 13:46 IST
Clash Royale Barboltian
Players can get lots of freebies this Valentine's season (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event is currently underway. This event celebrates the Valentine’s season, allowing players to get the Barbarians Evolution for free, along with many other freebies. Players must win a certain number of crowns before the event ends, to unlock all the rewards at various milestones.

This article will list all the rewards players can get from the ongoing Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event.

Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event: All rewards listed

Players can get 6x Barbarians Evo shards from this event (Image via Supercell)
Players can get 6x Barbarians Evo shards from this event (Image via Supercell)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the rewards players can receive from the Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event by collecting crowns:

also-read-trending Trending
  • 3 Crowns: 6x Barbarians Evolution Shards
  • 6 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest
  • 9 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop
  • 12 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop
  • 15 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop
  • 18 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest
  • 21 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop
  • 24 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop
  • 27 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop
  • 30 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest
  • 33 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop
  • 36 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop
  • 39 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop
  • 42 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest
  • 45 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop
  • 48 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop
  • 51 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop
  • 54 Crowns: 1x Barboltian’s Ballad emote

Players will get 6x Barbarians Evolution Shards for free by getting three crowns in any game mode (except for friendly). As such, this event is a must-play for players who are yet to unlock this evolution.

Overall, they will also get four Gold Chests, along with four 1-star, 2-star, and 3-star Lucky Drops each. That being said, this event ends on February 21, 2025. Therefore, it’s best to start playing right now and grab these rewards quickly.

Here are some other Clash Royale-related stories you might be interested in:

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी