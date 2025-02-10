The Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event is currently underway. This event celebrates the Valentine’s season, allowing players to get the Barbarians Evolution for free, along with many other freebies. Players must win a certain number of crowns before the event ends, to unlock all the rewards at various milestones.
This article will list all the rewards players can get from the ongoing Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event.
Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event: All rewards listed
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the rewards players can receive from the Clash Royale Barboltian’s Ballad event by collecting crowns:
- 3 Crowns: 6x Barbarians Evolution Shards
- 6 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest
- 9 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop
- 12 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop
- 15 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop
- 18 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest
- 21 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop
- 24 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop
- 27 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop
- 30 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest
- 33 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop
- 36 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop
- 39 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop
- 42 Crowns: 1x Gold Chest
- 45 Crowns: 1-star Lucky Drop
- 48 Crowns: 2-star Lucky Drop
- 51 Crowns: 3-star Lucky Drop
- 54 Crowns: 1x Barboltian’s Ballad emote
Players will get 6x Barbarians Evolution Shards for free by getting three crowns in any game mode (except for friendly). As such, this event is a must-play for players who are yet to unlock this evolution.
Overall, they will also get four Gold Chests, along with four 1-star, 2-star, and 3-star Lucky Drops each. That being said, this event ends on February 21, 2025. Therefore, it’s best to start playing right now and grab these rewards quickly.
Here are some other Clash Royale-related stories you might be interested in:
- Best Barbarians Evolution decks in Clash Royale
- Best Clash Royale decks to counter Barbarians Evolution
- Clash Royale card evolution tier list (February 2025)