Clash Royale Champion Triple Draft: Duration, rewards, and tips

The Clash Royale Champion Triple Draft has commenced and will be available till March 24, 2025. In event battles, players draft their decks, and three options will be provided for each of the eight slots. One of the picks includes three random Champion cards. Players can participate in this event to win season tokens and an exclusive banner decoration that features the Berserker.

This article highlights duration, rewards, and some tips for the Clash Royale Champion Triple Draft event.

Clash Royale Champion Triple Draft: Everything you need to know

Duration

The event was announced in the March 2025 roadmap and is set to take place in two phases: Free mode and event challenge. The durations for both modes are as follows:

Free mode: March 17 to March 24, 2025

March 17 to March 24, 2025 Event challenge: March 21 to March 24, 2025

Rewards

Reward banner decoration for Clash Royale Champion Triple Draft challenge (Image via Supercell)

The free mode of the challenge allows unlimited defeats and grants season tokens as rewards. Additionally, players can win up to 1000 season tokens every day; the breakdown is as follows:

Destroy enemy crown tower: 100 Season Tokens

100 Season Tokens Defend a crown tower: 50 Season Tokens

50 Season Tokens Spend an elixir: 1 Season Token

1 Season Token Win multiplier: 1.5x

Moreover, securing nine wins in the event challenge will grant an exclusive banner decoration.

Tips for Clash Royale Triple Champion Draft event

In the Clash Royale Champion Triple Draft challenge, players cannot use pre-built decks. Therefore, it is recommended to keep some points in mind to make the most out of this event:

Create a balanced deck: Try to create a deck that runs cards that can target enemy crown towers, spells cards, and supports cards. Some cards that can be used to target Crown Tower consistently are: Goblin Barrel, Hog Rider, and Princess.

Try to create a deck that runs cards that can target enemy crown towers, spells cards, and supports cards. Some cards that can be used to target Crown Tower consistently are: Goblin Barrel, Hog Rider, and Princess. Manage average elixir : For most decks, the average elixir cost should vary from 3 to 4. If the deck is too expensive, you will often be out of cards to play. On the other hand, if the cost is too low, the deck will lack the necessary firepower to deal constant damage.

: For most decks, the average elixir cost should vary from 3 to 4. If the deck is too expensive, you will often be out of cards to play. On the other hand, if the cost is too low, the deck will lack the necessary firepower to deal constant damage. Keep an eye on the opponent's cards: Try to pick cards that counter most of the alternatives provided to your opponent. This will help you make positive elixir trades to create a strong attack push later on.

Try to pick cards that counter most of the alternatives provided to your opponent. This will help you make positive elixir trades to create a strong attack push later on. Pick familiar cards: Running a couple of cards that you are familiar with in terms of synergies and interactions will help you make more informed decisions. Thus, while drafting, consider picking cards that you normally use.

Running a couple of cards that you are familiar with in terms of synergies and interactions will help you make more informed decisions. Thus, while drafting, consider picking cards that you normally use. Practice in the free mode: For this event, the free mode is a good resource for players to practice card interactions. Considering Champion cards are hard to unlock, use this mode to learn about their synergies.

