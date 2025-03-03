Clash Royale March 2025 roadmap: All events and challenges explored

Supercell has released the Clash Royale March 2025 roadmap, listing all the upcoming events and challenges for the Royale Birthday season. The event of the month will feature the newly released Hunter Evolution in a draft challenge, where eligible players will get to access the new card. Including the Hunter Evo Draft, the new season is set to feature three more events.

Ad

That said, this article highlights all the events and challenges mentioned in the Clash Royale March 2025 roadmap.

Clash Royale March 2025 Roadmap: Hunter Evo Draft and other challenges explored

All the events and challenges listed in the Clash Royale March 2025 Roadmap are as follows:

1) Hunter Evo Draft

The reward banner frame for Hunter Evo Draft Challenge (Image via Supercell)

This will be a Draft Challenge featuring the Hunter Evolution. In the event of battles, players will draft cards for their decks, with one of the participants choosing between Hunter and a random evolution.

Ad

Trending

The event starts on March 3, 2025, and will run till March 10, 2025.

The event challenge starts on March 7, 2025, and runs till March 10, 2025.

2) Evolutions Mayhem (Four Evolutions)

Reward banner decoration for Evolutions Mayhem (4 evos) (Image via Supercell)

In Evolution Mayhem event battles, players can access up to four evolution slots. Additionally, all cards and evolutions will be usable for the event – even those that are not unlocked in the player's account.

Ad

The event will start on March 10, 2025, and will run till March 17, 2025.

The event challenge starts on March 14, 2025, and runs till March 17, 2025.

3) Champion Triple Draft

Reward banner decoration for Champion Triple Draft (Image via Supercell)

In this event challenge, players will be able to use three champions in their decks. Typically, a deck can only run one of six Champion cards in Clash Royale: Golden Knight, Archer Queen, Little Prince, The Monk, Skeleton King, and Goblinstein.

Ad

The event is set to begin on March 17, 2025, and will run till March 24, 2025.

The event challenge starts on March 21, 2025, and runs till March 24, 2025.

4) Mirror, Mirror

Banner frame rewarded for completing the Mirror, Mirror Challenge (Image via Supercell)

In the Mirror, Mirror event battles, both players will have the same decks – the only difference will be their skill levels. Those who manage to complete the event challenge will get an exclusive banner decoration featuring Clash Royale's Berserker troop.

Ad

The event is set to begin on March 24, 2025, and will run till March 31, 2025.

The event challenge starts on March 28, 2025, and runs till March 31, 2025.

5) Evolutions Mayhem (8 Evolutions)

Evolutions Mayhem is the last event listed in the Clash Royale March 2025 Roadmap. It will be similar to the previous Evolutions Mayhem but will grant players eight evolution slots instead of four.

The event is set to begin on March 31, 2025, and will run till April 7, 2025.

The event challenge starts on April 4, 2025, and runs till April 7, 2025.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback