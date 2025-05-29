Clash Royale Inferno Dragon Evolution: Ability, stats, and more

The Clash Royale Inferno Dragon Evolution (the game's 33rd card evolution) will be introduced in the upcoming June 2025 season. As per RoyaleAPI, the game's leading news outlet, it will be available for purchase starting June 2, 2025. You’ll need to complete two cycles to evolve the Inferno Dragon card, so every third deployment will unleash the evolved unit onto the arena.

On that note, this article further elaborates on the Clash Royale Inferno Dragon Evolution.

Ability of Clash Royale Inferno Dragon Evolution

The highlight of the Inferno Dragon Evolution is its unique Beam Momentum ability. Normally, the Inferno Dragon resets its fire beam when switching targets, making it less effective against mid-sized troops and mobile enemies.

Now, the evolved version keeps the strength of its beam for nine seconds even after retargeting. This allows you to seamlessly continue burning down Crown Towers or high-HP troops without losing progress. However, stun effects still reset the beam’s strength, so you still need to position the troop's attack carefully.

Additionally, the evolved card introduces a fourth damage stage. If your beam lands uninterrupted hits for 20 seconds, it reaches an incredible 2,110 DPS, almost matching the Inferno Tower’s peak damage.

Stats of Clash Royale Inferno Dragon Evolution

In terms of stats, the Inferno Dragon Evolution doesn’t differ from its regular counterpart in health or speed. The core difference lies in its damage stages during a continuous beam. Starting at 88 DPS, the beam's damage ramps up to 300 DPS after two seconds, then escalates to 1,055 DPS at four seconds, and if uninterrupted for twenty seconds, maxes out at 2,110 DPS.

Note that achieving this final stage in a live battle is rare, but the extended beam retention still makes it far more threatening against persistent threats and late-game pushes.

How to unlock the Clash Royale Inferno Dragon Evolution

If you’re eager to unlock the Inferno Dragon Evolution, you’ll have several options once the season begins. The most direct method is by securing six Inferno Dragon Shards through the Diamond Pass Royale, which is available for $11.99. Alternatively, shards will be obtainable from Level Up chests, Live Events, Shop Offers, and 5-Star Lucky Drops.

