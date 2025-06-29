Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode: Phases, mode progression, and more

The Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode is a fresh take on the auto-battler genre, taking inspiration from Clash Mini, another Supercell title. In Merge Tactics, you face off against three other competitors, each battling in head-to-head matches across several rounds. Each round has a Deploy phase, where you earn Elixir to buy, sell, merge, and position troops from a shop of three options.

Troops with matching merge levels automatically combine to form stronger ones, and merging gives you a bonus of 1 Elixir, so you can benefit even if you're rotating through weaker units. On that note, this article further describes the intricacies of the Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode.

Different phases in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode

Enhancing troops through merges (Image via Supercell)

The mode has two phases: the Deploy phase and the Battle phase. In the Deploy phase, each round begins with you gaining Elixir. Use it to buy, sell, place, and merge troops from a rotating shop of three options.

You can also drag troops onto the arena or back to the shop to liquidate them (selling price equals the original cost minus 1 Elixir). Troops with matching merge levels, designated by stars, automatically combine into stronger versions:

1 star (bronze) = base stats

2 stars (silver) = 2× stats

3 stars (gold) = 4× stats

4 stars (chromatic) = 8× stats

Each merge gives you a 1 Elixir bonus in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode, helping you turn suboptimal units into Elixir gains. As the game progresses, your team size grows from two to six, and your bench can hold up to five troops at any time.

In the Battle phase, troops clash automatically on the battlefield until one side is wiped out. If your troops are all defeated, your Ruler loses HP equal to the number of remaining enemy troops +1. Rounds continue until only one competitor’s Ruler remains, which typically takes five to eight minutes.

Levels & mode progression in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics

This game mode draws from your main Clash Royale card collection, but with toned-down progression: each troop level grants just +2% stat boosts, compared to +10% in standard gameplay. The mode includes only 20 troops in the pool, ensuring a focused meta.

In addition to troops, you can select one Ruler per battle, starting with Royale King and Spirit Empress, each offering strategic abilities and cosmetic upgrades. Ruler progression unlocks new skins and confetti, though their abilities remain fixed for now.

Leagues, ranks, and rewards in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode

League 4 logo (Image via Supercell)

Merge Tactics features 10 leagues, ranging from Bronze I (0 trophies) to Diamond (3,500+ trophies). Advancement is based on Merge Trophies, which fluctuate by ±30 each round. As you climb the ranks, you unlock new badges, seasonal modifiers, and one-time rewards.

Upon reaching Diamond, you continue competing for leaderboard standing throughout the season. At the end of the season, you will receive a league badge, but that won’t display your final rank in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode.

One-time Trail rewards will be granted every season, which will unlock small quantities of random cards as you progress. Furthermore, you will also earn Crowns and daily rewards for finishing in the top two.

Advanced stats and troop breakdown in the Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode

Different modifiers in this game mode (Image via Supercell)

Each troop displays detailed stats during battles: Elixir cost, merge level, HP, damage, hit speed, range, critical chance, and active abilities. Troops also carry Traits, like Ace, Goblin, or Brawler, that combine to unlock team-wide bonuses.

At launch, the mode has 11 Traits represented, and 27 seasonal modifiers affect all players equally in each round, randomly selected based on your league. Modifiers can dramatically shift strategies; for example, granting free merges, increased Elixir income, or buffed troop stats.

