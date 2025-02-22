Clash Royale Season 69 (March 2025): All work-in-progress balance changes

Clash Royale Season 69 (March 2025) is set to bring significant balance changes, as reported by RoyaleAPI, the game’s leading news outlet. The work-in-progress updates include multiple nerfs to cards like Arrows and Cannon while providing buffs to troops like Electro Wizard and Royal Chef. Additionally, there's a crucial bug fix aimed at improving the existing meta.

Ad

This article provides all the details related to the work-in-progress balance changes in Clash Royale Season 69 (March 2025).

All nerfs in Clash Royale Season 69 (March 2025)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Arrows: Tower damage reduced from 93 HP to 39 HP (-58%). This reduction will force players to opt for different strategies to chip away at enemy towers instead of relying on this card.

Tower damage reduced from 93 HP to 39 HP (-58%). This reduction will force players to opt for different strategies to chip away at enemy towers instead of relying on this card. The Log: Tower damage reduced from 58 HP to 29 HP (-50%). Similar to Arrows, Supercell is planning to nerf The Log to prevent users from spamming it during battles.

Tower damage reduced from 58 HP to 29 HP (-50%). Similar to Arrows, Supercell is planning to nerf The Log to prevent users from spamming it during battles. Cannon: Damage decreased from 212 HP to 199 HP (-6%). While this reduction is not as significant as the first two, it will still likely contribute to a lower usage rate of this card compared to previous seasons.

Damage decreased from 212 HP to 199 HP (-6%). While this reduction is not as significant as the first two, it will still likely contribute to a lower usage rate of this card compared to previous seasons. Rage: Rage is the third spell category card to be nerfed in the upcoming season. The rage effect duration offered by this card will be reduced from 2.0 seconds to 1.0 seconds (-50%), diminishing the sustained performance of other troops significantly.

Ad

Also read: Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution details

All buffs in Clash Royale Season 69 (March 2025)

The Void spell is receiving a buff (Image via Supercell)

Electro Wizard: The total damage capability of Electro Wizard will be increased from 110 HP to 116 HP (+5%). While this doesn't directly boost the card's utility significantly, it might still prove useful in certain scenarios.

The total damage capability of Electro Wizard will be increased from 110 HP to 116 HP (+5%). While this doesn't directly boost the card's utility significantly, it might still prove useful in certain scenarios. Evolved Giant Snowball: The slowdown duration of Evolved Giant Snowball is increased from 3.0 seconds to 4.0 seconds (+33%). This is a major boost to make it more relevant compared to other card evolutions.

The slowdown duration of Evolved Giant Snowball is increased from 3.0 seconds to 4.0 seconds (+33%). This is a major boost to make it more relevant compared to other card evolutions. Royal Chef: Royal Chef's stats will experience two major buffs in the upcoming Clash Royale Season 69 (March 2025). The minimum rate of Chef's production will be improved from 1/24 Pancakes per second to 1/21 Pancakes per second (+14%). On the other hand, the maximum rate will be boosted from 1/40 Pancakes per second to 1/35 Pancakes per second (+14%) depending on the number of remaining Chefs.

Royal Chef's stats will experience two major buffs in the upcoming Clash Royale Season 69 (March 2025). The minimum rate of Chef's production will be improved from 1/24 Pancakes per second to 1/21 Pancakes per second (+14%). On the other hand, the maximum rate will be boosted from 1/40 Pancakes per second to 1/35 Pancakes per second (+14%) depending on the number of remaining Chefs. Void: The hit speed of the Void spell will be increased from 0.8 hits per second to 1.0 hits per second, which is a respectable 16% buff.

Ad

Also read: Clash Royale Mega Knight Evolution details

Bug fix in Clash Royale Season 69 (March 2025)

Princess is a Legendary rarity card (Image via Supercell)

An active bug caused Princess to be deployed in 1.0 seconds instead of the usual 1.2, which provided the troop with an unnecessary buff. Supercell is working on fixing this issue in the upcoming balance changes.

Ad

Furthermore, the time this unit takes to hit its first enemy will be reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.3 seconds in Clash Royale Season 69.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback