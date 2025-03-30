Supercell has unveiled the work-in-progress balance changes for Clash Royale Season 70, which is set to arrive in April 2025. This update brings a mix of nerfs, buffs, and reworks to various cards to transform the existing meta. Key highlights include a major nerf to Tornado, a buff to Berserker, and a substantial rework for Goblins and Goblin-related cards.

Ad

This article highlights all the upcoming balance changes in Clash Royale Season 70.

All nerfs in Clash Royale Season 70

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the powerful cards that will be toned down in the upcoming season:

Tornado: The spell’s damage will be reduced by 50%, dropping from 168 Hit Points to 84 Hit Points, making it less devastating against swarms and weakened troops.

The spell’s damage will be reduced by 50%, dropping from 168 Hit Points to 84 Hit Points, making it less devastating against swarms and weakened troops. Rage: Its damage is set to be decreased by 23%, reducing from 192 Hit Points to 148 Hit Points to cut down its impact when clearing low-health troops.

Its damage is set to be decreased by 23%, reducing from 192 Hit Points to 148 Hit Points to cut down its impact when clearing low-health troops. Goblinstein: The Monster’s HP will be reduced by 4%, from 2,393 Hit Points to 2,304 Hit Points, making it slightly easier to counter.

The Monster’s HP will be reduced by 4%, from 2,393 Hit Points to 2,304 Hit Points, making it slightly easier to counter. Dagger Duchess: Her damage output will be lowered by 4%, inflicting 107 Hit Points damage instead of 112 Hit Points.

Her damage output will be lowered by 4%, inflicting 107 Hit Points damage instead of 112 Hit Points. Goblin Gang, Evolved Goblin Giant, Goblin Curse, Evolved Mortar, Goblin Drill, and Evolved Goblin Drill all will receive a 50% increase in First Hit Time, from 0.4 seconds to 0.6 seconds, making them slower in initial attacks.

Ad

Also read — Clash Royale March 2025 update: New Champion, card evolution, and more

All buffs in Clash Royale Season 70

Berserker in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Some underperforming cards will receive improvements to boost their viability in Clash Royale Season 70:

Ad

Berserker: Gains an 8% HP increase, jumping from 832 Hit Points to 896 Hit Points, making him more durable in battles.

Gains an 8% HP increase, jumping from 832 Hit Points to 896 Hit Points, making him more durable in battles. Suspicious Bush: The Bush Goblin’s damage will be increased by 13%, rising from 227 Hit Points to 256 Hit Points, making it more threatening when activated.

The Bush Goblin’s damage will be increased by 13%, rising from 227 Hit Points to 256 Hit Points, making it more threatening when activated. Evolved Tesla: Receives an 18% increase in Pulse Damage, now dealing 174 Hit Points instead of 148 Hit Points, enhancing its defensive capabilities.

Also read: How to get Clash Royale Rocket Goblin Ride emote for free

Ad

Major reworks in Clash Royale Season 70

Evolved Lumberjack in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Here are the cards that will receive both nerfs and buffs.

Ad

Evolved Lumberjack: The Rage cycles will be doubled, increasing from 1.00 to 2.00 cycles, ensuring a longer-lasting effect. The Clash Royale Season 70 also decreases the Damage of the spawned Ghost by 10%, from 232 Hit Points to 256 Hit Points.

The Rage cycles will be doubled, increasing from 1.00 to 2.00 cycles, ensuring a longer-lasting effect. The Clash Royale Season 70 also decreases the Damage of the spawned Ghost by 10%, from 232 Hit Points to 256 Hit Points. Goblins, Goblin Barrel, and Evolved Goblin Barrel: First Hit Time increased by 50%, from 0.4 seconds to 0.6 seconds, making them slightly slower to attack. Meanwhile, the deployment time of these troops will be reduced by 17-18% to compensate, allowing them to reach the battlefield faster. The Goblin will be deployed in 1.0 seconds instead of 1.2 seconds. Meanwhile, the Goblin Barrel and its evolved counterpart will only take 0.9 seconds to enter the battlefield instead of 1.1 seconds.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback