Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale: Rewards and price explored

Supercell has just released the Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale, and players can advance through this pass to earn various in-game resources. The pass can help players stock up on Gems, Coins, and Wild Cards, while also unlocking a few seasonal cosmetics. Additionally, the main attraction of this season's pass is the latest Witch Evolution, which is unlocked as the first reward of the premium pass.
Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale: All you need to know
The Undead March Pass arrived on May 5, and it will be available till June 2, 2025. Players have 28 days to complete the pass and claim its rewards.
Details
The Undead March Pass is a progression-based reward track with 90 milestones that tasks players to collect crowns. There are two versions of the pass: Premium or the Diamond Pass, and the Free Pass.
Players have to purchase the premium pass to unlock the Witch Evolution. On the other hand, the Free-to-Play community has to collect six Wild Evolution shards and use them on the Witch to unlock this evo.
Rewards
All rewards of the Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale are listed below:
Each milestone of the reward track requires 10 Crowns to complete. Additionally, once all rewards from the Pass Royale are claimed, any collected Crowns are counted towards unlocking Lucky Drops from the Lucky Loop.
Apart from the extra rewards, the Diamond Pass has the following perks:
- The name appears in golden letters.
- Premium Clan Chest Gift.
- Free challenge rejoins.
Price
The price of the Pass Royale is charged in the local currency and varies based on the buyers' geographical locations. With that said, players in the USA can purchase the Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale for 11.99 USD from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website.
Do note that acquiring the pass from the website will grant 600 points for Supercell ID rewards, 600 points for Bonus Track, and a Diamond Stamp for the Diamond Stamp Card as the store bonus.
