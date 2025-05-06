  • home icon
Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale: Rewards and price explored

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 06, 2025 14:16 IST
The Pass Royale for Undead March Season has arrived (Image via Supercell)
The Pass Royale for the Undead March Season has arrived (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has just released the Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale, and players can advance through this pass to earn various in-game resources. The pass can help players stock up on Gems, Coins, and Wild Cards, while also unlocking a few seasonal cosmetics. Additionally, the main attraction of this season's pass is the latest Witch Evolution, which is unlocked as the first reward of the premium pass.

This article highlights the Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale.

Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale: All you need to know

The Undead March Pass arrived on May 5, and it will be available till June 2, 2025. Players have 28 days to complete the pass and claim its rewards.

Details

The Undead March Pass is a progression-based reward track with 90 milestones that tasks players to collect crowns. There are two versions of the pass: Premium or the Diamond Pass, and the Free Pass.

Players have to purchase the premium pass to unlock the Witch Evolution. On the other hand, the Free-to-Play community has to collect six Wild Evolution shards and use them on the Witch to unlock this evo.

Rewards

All rewards of the Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale are listed below:

MilestoneFree Pass
Diamond Pass Royale
1Mystery Box
6 Witch Evolution Shards
2Mystery Box
Legendary King’s Chest
35 Gems25 Gems
4Lucky Drop
Magical Chest
5Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Cards
6Giant Chest
2-Star Mystery Box
75 Gems
30 Rare Wild Cards
8Lucky DropMystery Box
9Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
102-Star Lucky Drop
1 Legendary Wildcard
11Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
12Mystery BoxMystery Box
135 Gems25 Gems
14Lucky DropLucky Drop
15Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Cards
16Giant Chest
2-Star Mystery Box
175 Gems
30 Rare Wild cards
18Lucky DropLucky Drop
19Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
20Banner Frame
3-Star Lucky Drop
21Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
22Mystery BoxMystery Box
235 Gems25 Gems
24Lucky DropLucky Drop
25Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild cards
26Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
275 Gems
30 Rare Wild Cards
28Lucky DropMystery Box
29Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
302-Star Lucky Drop
1 Legendary Wild Card
31Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
32Mystery BoxMystery Box
3310 Gems25 Gems
34Lucky Drop
3-Star Mystery Box
35Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
36Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky drop
37Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
38Lucky DropMystery Box
39Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
402-Star Lucky Drop
3-Star Lucky Drop
41Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
42Mystrey BoxMystery Box
4310 Gems25 Gems
44Lucky DropMystery Box
45Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
46Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
47Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
48Lucky DropLucky Drop
49Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
50Banner Decoration
Legendary Wild Card
51Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
52Mystery BoxMystery Box
5310 Gems25 Gems
54Lucky DropMystery Box
55Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
56Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
57Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
58Lucky DropLucky Drop
59Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
602-Star Lucky Drop
Executioner Evo Emote
61Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
62Mystery BoxLucky Drop
6310 GemsGems 25x
64Lucky DropLucky Drop
65Plentiful Gold Crate
Common Wild Cards 125
66Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
67Magic Potion
Rare Wild Cards 30
68Lucky DropMystery Box
69Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
70Wild Evolution Shard
Legendary Wild Card
71Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
72Mystery BoxMystery Box
7315 Gems25 Gems
74Lucky DropMystery Box
75Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
76Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
77Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
78Lucky DropLucky Drop
79Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
803-Star Lucky Drop
4-Star Lucky Drop
81Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
82Mystery BoxMystery Box
8315 Gems25 Gems
84Lucky DropMystery Box
85Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
86Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
87Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
88Lucky DropLucky Drop
89Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
90Wild Evolution Shard
Exclusive Tower Skin
Each milestone of the reward track requires 10 Crowns to complete. Additionally, once all rewards from the Pass Royale are claimed, any collected Crowns are counted towards unlocking Lucky Drops from the Lucky Loop.

Apart from the extra rewards, the Diamond Pass has the following perks:

  • The name appears in golden letters.
  • Premium Clan Chest Gift.
  • Free challenge rejoins.

Price

The price of the Pass Royale is charged in the local currency and varies based on the buyers' geographical locations. With that said, players in the USA can purchase the Clash Royale Undead March Season Pass Royale for 11.99 USD from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website.

Do note that acquiring the pass from the website will grant 600 points for Supercell ID rewards, 600 points for Bonus Track, and a Diamond Stamp for the Diamond Stamp Card as the store bonus.

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

