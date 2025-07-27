Clash Supercell Store Community Event: Schedule and rewards explained

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 27, 2025 10:28 GMT
Clash Supercell Store Community Event
A new Clash of Clans Community Event has arrived, but it's not in the game (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Supercell Store Community Event is in full swing, and it gives you a great chance to earn exciting in-game rewards. A recent official post on X from the Clash of Clans Community Manager, Fernando Ferri, revealed the new community event's arrival in the Supercell Store. The event begins on July 27, 2025.

The event will be rolled out in two phases, each with two milestones. Complete in-game tasks to complete the milestones and earn rewards.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Clash Supercell Store Community Event.

Clash Supercell Store Community Event: Schedule and tasks

The first phase of the Clash Supercell Store Community Event will begin on July 27, 2025, and conclude on August 1, 2025. You must complete the first and second milestones in this phase to earn the rewards.

The tasks you have to complete in the first phase are:

  • Clean obstacles in Home Village
  • Start Dark Elixir upgrade
  • Collect Dark Elixir
  • Collect Store Points

The second phase will start on August 1, 2025, and it will last for five days before concluding on August 6, 2025. You will complete certain tasks to complete the third and fourth milestones of the event.

The tasks you have to complete in this phase are:

  • Clean obstacles in Home Village
  • Start any upgrade
  • Collect resources
  • Collect Store Points

Clash Supercell Store Community Event: Rewards

There are plenty of rewards for all participants. Each milestone will help you earn Magic Potions and slots for Bundle Makers.

Check out the rewards from the Clash Supercell Store Community Event below:

  • Milestone one (unlocks at 250K points): Two Research Potions
  • Milestone two (unlocks at 500K points): One Builder Potion
  • Milestone three (unlocks at 750K points): Unlocks a free Bundle Maker with two slots
  • Milestone four (unlocks at 1M points): Unlocks another slot in the Bundle Maker
You have to choose from certain in-game assets for each slot to complete the Bundle Maker. The assets you can choose from are:

  • For Slot one (pick one): One Research Potion/One Pet Potion/Two Resource Potion/Five Wall Rings/One Super Potion.
  • For slot two (pick one): Giant Gauntlet/Frozen Arrow/Lavaloon Puppet/25 Starry Ore.
  • For Slot three (pick one): One Book of Heroes/One Shovel of Obstacles/Two Builder Potions/Three Hero Potion/Three Power Potion.
The video Ferri posted also talked about some freebies. According to the video, they will give away five freebies, which will contain 100 Store Points each, which can help you complete the milestones faster. However, you must keep checking the Supercell Store, game socials, and content creators' profiles during the event to grab these freebies.

