Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 7, 2025)

Moon Active has shared four Coin Master links for February 7, 2025: two on the game’s official Facebook page and one each on X and Threads. Each link grants 50 spins upon redemption, which means you can get 200 in total. However, none of them grants free coins.

This article lists all the Moon Active links granting spins upon redemption on February 7, 2025.

A list of all Coin Master links granting 200 free spins (February 7, 2025)

You can get rewards daily using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

The links listed below give free Coin Master spins upon redemption on February 7, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/ZDgDrR - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/IaJYQU - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/hCMTS… - 50 spins

coin-master.co/ZFwthj - 50 spins

Note that these links expire after three days, so redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can redeem a link only once per account.

A guide to redeeming the working links of February 7, 2025

Get freebies from a link by entering it in the dialog box and hitting the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem freebies from the links released by Moon Active, first turn on the internet connection on your smartphone. Install new updates (if available) from your device’s respective app store.

Now, click on a link active on February 7, 2025. Each link will take you to the game installed on your device. The app will take a few seconds to load all the files and resources required to boot up. Once this is done, a dialog box will appear on the screen. It will contain details of the rewards you're supposed to get, as well as a green Collect button.

Hit the Collect button to get freebies from the link and have them sent to your inventory.

