College Football 26 guide: How to win the Heisman Trophy in Road to Glory mode

The Heisman Trophy in College Football 26 is given to the most successful college football player in a season. Just like its counterpart in real life, this trophy is one of the most prestigious trophies to grab from the Road to Glory game mode. However, you need to focus on different aspects of your career as a college student to win the trophy in the latest version of College Football.

You must earn skill points, maintain good grades throughout the academic year to be eligible to play, make decisions that will boost your popularity, and more to become a contender for the Heisman Trophy in College Football 26.

This article will discuss the most crucial aspects to focus on to grab the trophy in College Football 26.

Different aspects to focus on to win the Heisman Trophy in College Football 26

You must maintain high performance every week, throughout the season, if you are eyeing the Heisman Trophy in College Football 26. Your performance will depend on different aspects, i.e.,:

Academics: Your player has to maintain a passing grade to be eligible to play on the team.

Your player has to maintain a passing grade to be eligible to play on the team. Leadership: The player must stay involved with the team and step up in practice to score leadership points.

The player must stay involved with the team and step up in practice to score leadership points. Health: Try to stay healthy so you can recover faster from injuries.

Try to stay healthy so you can recover faster from injuries. Training: Earn XP points in training to earn more experience. This will increase your chances of getting selected in the line-up.

Earn XP points in training to earn more experience. This will increase your chances of getting selected in the line-up. Brand: How many followers your player has and their engagement rate will also matter when you are trying to win the Heisman Trophy in College Football 26.

You should focus on Health the most among these five aspects on the weekly agenda. Allocating plenty of points in this section will reduce your injury risk. Players less likely to get injured always stay in the good book of their coaches, which increases their chances of cracking the main team.

While Health is the most important aspect, Academics should also be at the top of your priority list while allocating points to these agendas. Once your player's grade goes below 2.0 GPA, they can be ruled out of the selection process until they can get their grades up. Always try to maintain a 3.7 or higher GPA to be on the safe side.

You should also focus on completing the training faster to land your first job or to create a larger lead in the starting role over the backup. Completing the training will earn XP and the coach's trust, which will help you get into the first team sooner than usual.

The start of a journey to win the Heisman Trophy in College Football 26 (Image via EA Sports)

You will have moments throughout the season that will have a positive or a negative impact on the weekly agenda. Going to a movie when the starting QB is inviting you to it or accepting a sorority girl's invitation to a party will cost energy points. However, while the former will help boost your leadership meter, the latter can boost your popularity and improve your brand.

A grading system (at the top-left side of the screen) will show the player's progress throughout the game. Scoring As and Bs in each game will improve the Coach's Trust and Happiness, increasing the player's chance to stay on the field for a longer duration.

EA Sports has added the Coach Section as a new feature of College Football 26's Road To Glory section. You can check how many Coach Trust points you need to become a starter. First team starters will always have a bigger claim to the Heisman Trophy in College Football 26.

How to gain Energy Points in College Football?

You can grab the Energy Points by managing your weekly schedule in the Road To Glory mode. You can get five Energy Points for a short week, while you can get six points for a long week, and seven points for a bye week.

Plan the point allocation for the weekly agendas efficiently so that you can use all the Energy Points each week. This will help you complete your quest to win the Heisman Trophy in College Football 26.

How to upgrade player ratings and statistics?

You will earn skill points throughout the season, which you can use to upgrade the ratings and statistics of your player. Each rating will cost a different number of points. If an attribute is important to your player's archetype, it will take fewer points to complete.

However, if the player has a lower rating, despite the attribute being crucial for the player's improvement, it will cost more points to increase the rating.

Improve player rating to get NFL call-up (Image via EA Sports)

For example, at a 78 Accuracy rating for a QB, you will need four points to increase one rating, but at a 73 Accuracy rating, the same QB will need 10 points to increase the rating by one point.

You can earn plenty of skill points by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26.

Maintain a high performance every week throughout the season, use Energy Points efficiently to maintain perfect scores on the weekly agenda, and upgrade your player ratings and statistics to become the best player, and you will easily get the Heisman Trophy in College Football 26.

