Cookie Run Kingdom Aegis Hollyberry Cookie: Ability and best build explored

Devsisters have released the Cookie Run Kingdom Aegis Hollyberry Cookie as an Ancient unit. Aegis is the awakened form of the Epic Hollyberry cookie that grants her the Shield of Conviction to increase her defensive prowess. In the battles, the Aegis Hollyberry Cookie is placed in the front row to absorb most of the incoming damage.

This article highlights the ability and best build of the Cookie Run Kingdom Aegis Hollyberry Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom Aegis Hollyberry Cookie: All you need to know

The ability and best build of the Cookie Run Kingdom Aegis Hollyberry Cookie are:

Ability: Shield of Conviction

When the ability is activated, the Hollyberry Cookie charges forward with her Shield. While the Shield is active, Hollyberry will absorb a portion of the damage her allies take, excluding periodic and indirect damage. Afterward, she buffs ally cookies, reducing incoming CRIT DMG and making them resistant to damage debuffs.

Hollyberry Cookie will also gain the Seed of Light buff based on the damage taken during Shield of Conviction. Once enough Seed of Life stacks are accumulated, they will bloom into Berry of Life.

Steelbound Passion will activate depending on the amount of damage received during Shield of Conviction or after a certain period. The Steelbound Guardian will activate when the Ages Hollyberry Cookie gains enough stacks of Steelbound Passion or when she loses a certain amount of health.

In the Steelbound state, Cookie Run Kingdom Aegis Hollyberry Cookie's skill cooldown resets, HP recovers, and Shield of Conviction enhances. Her final attack will be buffed depending on the damage taken while the Shield of Conviction is active. The cooldown for Hollyberry Cookie's first skill activation is reduced, and she briefly becomes resistant to interrupting effects.

The stats of this ability are given below:

Unyielding Steel

Steel-type Cookie DMG Resist Bypass: +1.0% per 1.0% Extra Max HP (capped at 12.5%).

+1.0% per 1.0% Extra Max HP (capped at 12.5%). Steel-type Cookie Area DMG: 5.0% of Max HP every 5 sec.

Steelforged

Triggered when Steel-type Cookie HP drops below 30.0%.

Healing for self and Hollyberry Cookie: 10.0% of Hollyberry Cookie's Max HP.

Hollyberry Shield

Single-hit DMG: Steel Element 219.1% of ATK, deals up to 3 hits.

Steel Element 219.1% of ATK, deals up to 3 hits. Extra DMG for Targets Immune to Stun: Steel Element 405.0% of ATK, Stun 2 sec.

Steel Element 405.0% of ATK, Stun 2 sec. Extra DMG Resist Bypass for Targets Immune to Stun: 50.0%.

50.0%. Final Hit DMG: 24.9% of Max HP, ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist.

Seed & Berry

Seed of Life: gains x1 stack for each 0.25% of Hollyberry Cookie's HP as of the start of battle lost during Shield of Conviction; blooms into Berry of Life at x20 stacks.

gains x1 stack for each 0.25% of Hollyberry Cookie's HP as of the start of battle lost during Shield of Conviction; blooms into Berry of Life at x20 stacks. Berry of Life: DMG Resist +20.0% for 10 sec, restores 1.5% Max HP every 1 sec.

Shield of Conviction

Active for 13 sec

DMG Focus: absorbs 45.0% of DMG received by allies.

absorbs 45.0% of DMG received by allies. DMG Dampening: -35.0% to final amount of DMG received.

-35.0% to final amount of DMG received. CRIT DMG: - 35.0% for 13 sec; stacks up to x1.

35.0% for 13 sec; stacks up to x1. DMG Debuff Resist: +35.0% for 13 sec; stacks up to x1.

Steelbound Passion

Steelbound Passion: gains x1 stack every 1 sec and gains x1 stack for each 5.0% of Hollyberry Cookie's HP as of the start of battle lost during Shield of Conviction.

Steelbound Guardian is activated when gaining x20 Steelbound Passion stacks or HP dropping below 25.0%.

Steelbound Guardian

Invulnerability for the duration.

Restores 40.0% of Max HP and Cooldown reset.

Shield of Conviction DMG Focus and DMG Dampening maintained.

DMG Focus +60.0%, DMG Dampening +50.0%.

Extra Final Hit DMG: 155.0% of Hollyberry Cookie's HP lost during Shield of Conviction (capped at 40.0% of Max HP), DMG Resist Bypass 40.0%.

Ancient Cookie

Passive: Debuff Resist +30.0%.

Debuff Resist +30.0%. Max HP: +25.0%.

+25.0%. DMG Resist: +35.0%.

Cookie Run Kingdom Aegis Hollyberry Cookie: Best build

Beascuit

Since Aegis Hollyeberry is a Defensive Steel-element Cookie, she should be used with a Steelen Legendary Hard Beascuit.

Toppings

Players can run Swift Chocolate toppings on Cookie Run Kingdom Aegis Hollyberry Cookie for a DMG-oriented build.

toppings on for a DMG-oriented build. Healthy Peanut toppings can be used to support the team's survivability.

