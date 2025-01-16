Cookie Run Kingdom Candy Apple Cookie: Stats, ability, and how to get

The Cookie Run Kingdom Candy Apple Cookie has arrived along with the new January 2025 update. She is a Bomber cookie and gets placed in the middle lane. Candy Apple Cookie can be a reliable support character as her kit allows her to debuff opponents and create shields for allies. Currently, players can only unlock her from the game's gacha system.

This article will highlight the stats, ability, and the best build for the Cookie Run Kingdom Candy Apple Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom Candy Apple Cookie: Ability and other details explored

Stats

A max-level (level 90) Candy Apple Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom has the following stats:

Candy Apple

DMG: 668.1% of ATK

ATK: -30.0% for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

DMG: +47.5% for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

DEF: -40.0% for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

Candy Shard

DMG: 329.6% of ATK

Team Shield HP: 30% of Max HP for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

Team ATK Up: +15.0% for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

DMG: +47.5% for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

Ability: Apple of My Eye!

Candy Apple Cookie slams down a giant lollipop with a heave. Enemies hit will suffer from reduced ATK and DEF, and take increased damage. The lollipop will shatter, granting HP Shields for all allies and increasing their ATK. The Candy Shards will deal damage to enemies, further increasing damage taken.

Ability cooldown: 12 seconds

How to get the Cookie Run Kingdom Candy Apple Cookie

The Cookie Run Kingdom Candy Apple Cookie Banner (Image via Devisisters)

You can get the Candy Apple Cookie by trying out your luck in the Featured Cookie Banner. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Launch the game and open the 'Gacha' option.

Step 2: Open the Cookies banner and select the Featured Cookie banner, which is marked as 'Special'.

Step 3: Draw for the Candy Apply cookie by tapping on the 'Draw' or 'Draw 10' buttons.

Here are some details of the game's gacha system:

The odds of pulling this cookie is 1.4400% for each individual draw.

The probability of drawing her Soulstone is 8.2000%.

Players are guaranteed to get a cookie every 10 draws, and an epic cookie every 100 Draws.

