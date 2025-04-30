Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes: Agar Slime Glob, Arcade Arena, and more

Devsisters has recently released the Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes, shedding light on the upcoming events coming to the title in May 2025. Cookie Run Kingdom's next season is set to feature a new Raid Monster, Agar Slime, which can change elements. Alongside this, the second season of the Cake Hounds event has also been announced.

This article lists the complete Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes.

Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes: All you need to know

The Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes have arrived (Image via Devsisters)

The patch notes for CRK Gooey Jelly Season are mentioned below:

Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes: AGAR SLIME RAID

Gather your friends to fight the element-switching Agar Slime Glob! A new boss, the Agar Slime Glob, is here with the new season, “Gooey Jelly.”

Play World Exploration (Story, Dark Mode, and Master Mode) in Crispia or Beast-Yeast, Bounties, Kingdom Arena, Arcade Arena, Tropical Soda Islands, Mine Venture, or Special Episodes to unlock the Raid.

You can battle the boss in your Kingdom, or help out your friends’ Kingdoms as well.

Ask your friends or any other players for help — you can fight off the Agar Slime Mimic together with players who are not friends.

Try helping others battle the boss — you can earn rewards depending on your level of contribution in the Raid.

The more enemies you defeat, the stronger they become. Bosses may go up to Lv.10.

If you fail to defeat the boss monster, you will encounter a monster of the same level next time.

This season, an Epic Boss may appear after defeating a regular Boss of a lower level to compensate for the shorter season duration:

Starting from Lv.5 of Agar Slime Raids, there is a chance that an Epic Boss will appear.

The player who deals the final blow to the Epic Boss may encounter the Mythic Boss.

This season, the chance to encounter an Epic/Mythic Boss has increased.

You can earn additional rewards proportional to the damage dealt to the Epic/Mythic Boss.

ENTRY TICKETS

Agar Slime Raid Tickets are refilled automatically with time, but can also be obtained with Crystals or through watching ads.

RAID REWARDS

Join the Agar Slime Raid to claim Play, Discovery, Contribution, and other rewards.

You may get a chance to win Raid Coins or Raid Keys by defeating the boss.

The Raid Keys can open Raid Chests or Golden Crown Raid Chests.

RAID SHOP

As per the Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes, players can purchase Raid Keys, Golden Crown Raid Keys, Raid Tickets, and Raid Boss Tickets with Raid Coins. These rewards can be found in Raid Chests:

Raid Chests contain Soulstones and various rewards.

contain Soulstones and various rewards. Golden Crown Raid Chests contain Fire Spirit Cookie, Soulstones, and various rewards.

Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes: 7v7 ARCADE ARENA SEASON

Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes can be accessed from CRK Discord (Image via Devsisters)

BATTLE MODE

Enjoy different battle modes in the Arcade Arena!

SEASON 4: TREASURE SHOWDOWN

Duration: April 30, after maintenance – May 7, 2025, 05:59:59 (GMT+9)

April 30, after maintenance – May 7, 2025, 05:59:59 (GMT+9) Rules:

Choose Cookies of all rarities 7v7 battle Select up to 5 Treasures

SEASONS

Seasonal Rules: Each season will have different rules, and seasonal Cookies and Treasures available.

Each season will have different rules, and seasonal Cookies and Treasures available. Tallying Period: The tallying period will begin before the season ends.

The tallying period will begin before the season ends. Please note that battling will become temporarily unavailable during tallying, but the Arcade Arena Shop will remain open.

ENTRY TICKETS

Enter the Arcade Arena with Arcade Arena Tickets and fight in battles.

As mentioned in the Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes, the tickets are refilled automatically with time (x1 every 2 hours and 24 minutes) and can be purchased with Crystals or by watching an ad.

ARCADE RULES

New rules will take effect at the start of the season, so come up with new strategies and battle it out.

PRACTICE MODE

Plan out your strategy in practice mode.

Players can set up their attack teams and test strategies without a separate defense team.

TIERS

Arcade Arena has tiers ranging from Chocolate to Grandmaster.

Your tier will reset to Chocolate once the season ends.

BATTLE CONDITIONS

Arcade Arena has the following conditions applied:

Cookie Lv.90

Cookie Skill Lv.90

Treasure Lv.9

REWARDS

Season Rewards: Claim rewards depending on the tier reached at the end of the season.

Claim rewards depending on the tier reached at the end of the season. Tier Rewards: Claim rewards upon reaching a new tier.

SHOP

Purchase items in the Arcade Arena Shop with Arcade Arena Coins earned by winning battles.

The number of Coins differs for each tier.

Please note that the Shop will stock different items for this season as well.

ARENA PEDESTAL

Fight in the Arena and decorate your Pedestal.

Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes: CAKE HOUND ROUND-UP 2

Get ready to round up more Cake Hounds in Season 2. Collect all sorts of Cake Hounds in a new map and reach high scores.

BALANCE & IMPROVEMENTS

As per the Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes, the following balance and improvements are applied:

Gameplay time has been reduced to 1 minute 30 seconds.

The game mode will be available for 24 hours instead of a set schedule.

Increased the speed of swinging the Candy Cane, collecting Cake Hounds, and overall animation speed.

Sliding has been made faster, allowing for longer and more frequent slides.

One Cake Hound earns you x30 points now.

GAME MAP

As per the Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes, the Cake Hound Round-Up, Season 2, will take place on a different map, bigger with no obstacles.

Unlike Season 1, Cake Hounds will spawn in different locations for each game.

CAKE HOUNDS

Season 2 will only spawn two types of Cake Hounds: White and Black.

Follow the recipes to earn even higher scores!

SCHEDULE

Cake Hound Round-Up, Season 2, is open 24/7. You can access it by talking to the Lucky Dice Trio in the Town Square!=.

HOW TO PLAY

As per the Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes, the number of players and the scoring system are the same as in Season 1.

Swing your Candy Cane in front of the Cake Hounds to herd them.

Make whole cakes of Cake Hounds to earn more points.

SCORING and REWARDS

The scoring system and rewards are the same as in Season 1.

The total score will be calculated for herded Cake Hounds and Cake points.

Play Rewards: Claim Town Square Coins and Town Square Time +5 Min on the results screen.

Claim Town Square Coins and Town Square Time +5 Min on the results screen. Ranking Rewards: Claim Town Square Coins depending on your ranking.

Claim Town Square Coins depending on your ranking. Participation Rewards: Claim more rewards for more players.

Claim more rewards for more players. Reward Limit: You can claim up to x850 Town Square Coins daily.

You can claim up to x850 Town Square Coins daily. Inactive Penalty: If you exit the game or become inactive, you can claim only Town Square Coins x10 and Town Square Time +5 Min.

SEASON RANKING

Season rankings are determined by total accumulated points during the season.

Various rewards are available based on ranking and will be sent via your in-game mailbox after the season ends.

RANKING REWARDS: BIG & FRIENDLY CAKE HOUND

Reach Grandmaster, Elite, or Master ranking to receive the reward: “Big & Friendly Cake Hound.”

Get the reward and see the Cake Hound follow MyCookie in the Town Square!

POST-SEASON

Remaining entry tickets will be converted to Coins after the season ends.

Converted Coins will be sent via your in-game mailbox.

Also read: CRK Shadow Milk Cookie

Cookie Run Kingdom Gooey Jelly Season patch notes: Buffs in the Mines Event

Enjoy special buffs so that you can explore the depths deeper and faster.

MORE MINING REWARDS

Enjoy +100% rewards in the Mines!

Activate and mine up to 6 Ore Vein slots at the same time.

Place Ore Vein Cards in slots and select Cookies to mine them for a set duration.

The work will take some time before you can claim the reward, but you can use Speed-ups to reduce it.

The reward will be given once you have reached a certain work threshold and can be claimed repeatedly.

FASTER BREAKTIME HEALING

Enjoy +100% healing time for Cookies in Breaktime!

Cookies that spent HP during venturing or mining appear on the Breaktime screen.

Cookies recover HP over time, which can be sped up using Speed-ups.

Up to 4 Cookies can be set for Quick Rest.

These Cookies cannot participate in venturing or mining but recover HP twice as fast.

