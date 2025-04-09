Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie: Ability and best build explored

Devsisters have recently released the Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie as a Legendary unit. He is a Magic-Type cookie who is placed in the Rear row during battles. Additionally, his kit is based on the ATK stat, making him a reliable damage dealer that should be covered behind a tank. He can be paired with other Fire Cookies to buff his ability.
This article highlights the ability and best build for the Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie.
Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie: Everything you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Details
The Fire Spirit Cookie debuted on April 8, 2025, along with The Flame Awakens season. The details of this Cookie are as follows:
- Rarity: Legendary
- Position: Rear
- Type: Magic
- Element: Fire
- Pronouns: He/Him
- Release date: April 8, 2025
Ability: Ever-Burning Flames
When this ability is activated, the Fire Spirit Cookie flies toward his enemies, scorching his path and dealing Periodic Damage. Then, the cookie does the Flame Explosion that deals area damage and inflicts enemies with Explosive Burn.
Afterward, the Fire Spirit Cookie launches a Fire Orb at the nearest enemy, dealing Area Damage. This attack also does Chain Explosion to nearby enemies, ending when no more targets are left.
The Cookie applies Wall of Fire on the team at the start of the battle. Furthermore, this skill is buffed when the Fire Spirit Cookie is teamed up with other Fire-type Cookies.
Upon defeat, the Fire Spirit Cookie is Revived with Unquenchable Flames. He also summons Flame Hydras if ally Cookies are defeated in battle. The Cookie is resistant to Burn and Explosive Burn effects.
Cooldown: 14 seconds
Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Wedding Cake Cookie: Stats, ability, and best build
Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie: Best build
The best Toppings and Beascuit for Fire Spirit Cookie are as follows:
Toppings
Fire Spirit Cookie performs well when his attack is boosted. Therefore, he should be equipped with one of the following sets:
- Flaming Toppings
- Searing Raspberry
Additionally, the substats should primarily be Crit Damage and Damage Resistance.
Beascuit
The Fire Spirit Cookie should be used with Zesty Beascuit, with a substat focus on Cooldown, Damage Resistance, and Fire Damage.
Check out our other articles on Cookie Run Kingdom:
- How to join Cookie Run Kingdom Discord
- Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie: Stats, abilities, and more
- Cookie Run Kingdom codes: Working and tested
- Cookie Run Kingdom Golden Osmanthus Cookie: All details explored
- Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate): Stats, ability, and best build