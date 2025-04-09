Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie: Ability and best build explored

Devsisters have recently released the Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie as a Legendary unit. He is a Magic-Type cookie who is placed in the Rear row during battles. Additionally, his kit is based on the ATK stat, making him a reliable damage dealer that should be covered behind a tank. He can be paired with other Fire Cookies to buff his ability.

This article highlights the ability and best build for the Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie: Everything you need to know

Details

The Fire Spirit Cookie debuted on April 8, 2025, along with The Flame Awakens season. The details of this Cookie are as follows:

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Position: Rear

Rear Type: Magic

Magic Element: Fire

Fire Pronouns: He/Him

He/Him Release date: April 8, 2025

Ability: Ever-Burning Flames

When this ability is activated, the Fire Spirit Cookie flies toward his enemies, scorching his path and dealing Periodic Damage. Then, the cookie does the Flame Explosion that deals area damage and inflicts enemies with Explosive Burn.

Afterward, the Fire Spirit Cookie launches a Fire Orb at the nearest enemy, dealing Area Damage. This attack also does Chain Explosion to nearby enemies, ending when no more targets are left.

The Cookie applies Wall of Fire on the team at the start of the battle. Furthermore, this skill is buffed when the Fire Spirit Cookie is teamed up with other Fire-type Cookies.

Upon defeat, the Fire Spirit Cookie is Revived with Unquenchable Flames. He also summons Flame Hydras if ally Cookies are defeated in battle. The Cookie is resistant to Burn and Explosive Burn effects.

Cooldown: 14 seconds

Cookie Run Kingdom Fire Spirit Cookie: Best build

The best Toppings and Beascuit for Fire Spirit Cookie are as follows:

Toppings

Fire Spirit Cookie performs well when his attack is boosted. Therefore, he should be equipped with one of the following sets:

Flaming Toppings

Searing Raspberry

Additionally, the substats should primarily be Crit Damage and Damage Resistance.

Beascuit

The Fire Spirit Cookie should be used with Zesty Beascuit, with a substat focus on Cooldown, Damage Resistance, and Fire Damage.

