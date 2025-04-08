Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes: Fire Spirit Cookie, Resonant Flaming Toppings, and more

Devisisters has recently released the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes, briefing the community about the upcoming content. The new patch is set to introduce two new cookies: the Fire Spirit Cookie and the Agar Agar Cookie. New Resonant Toppings: The Flaming Toppings are soon to be released as well.

Here's a look at the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes: New Cookies and Toppings

The Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes are available on the official CRK Discord. The notes are as follows:

New Legendary Cookie: FIRE SPIRIT COOKIE

Fire Spirit Cookie is a Magic Cookie who uses the skill “Ever-Burning Flames.”

Fire Spirit Cookie fliestowards enemies, scorching his path, and dealing Periodic Damage.Afterward, causes Flame Explosion , dealing damage and inflicting Explosive Burn on enemies.

, dealing damage and inflicting on enemies. Fire Spirit Cookie channels his fire energy to launch a Fire Orb at the nearest enemy, causing Area Damage and Chain Explosion to nearby targets, ending when there are no more targets left. The Guardian of Fire applies Wall of Fire on the team at the start of battle. Additionally, his skill will be amplified when entering battle with other Fire-type Cookies: the more Cookies, the stronger his skill. If Fire Spirit Cookie is defeated in battle, he is Revived with Unquenchable Flames, and summons Flame Hydras if ally Cookies are defeated in battle. The embodiment of flames, Fire Spirit Cookie is resistant to Burn and Explosive Burn

New Epic Cookie: AGAR AGAR COOKIE

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes reveal ability and other details of the Agar Agar Cookie:

Agar Agar Cookie is an Ambush Cookie who uses the skill “Ravenous Mirror.”

Agar Agar Cookie mimics the skills of the Legendary Guardians of Nature: Fire Spirit Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie, Sea Fairy Cookie, Wind Archer Cookie, and Frost Queen Cookie. If she enters a battle with one of these Cookies on the team, she will mimic their skill. If there are none, she will use a skill randomly. Using a skill applies Immunity to Shackles on allies and a debuff that reduces ATK SPD and MOV SPD on enemies. NEW COSTUME: FIRE SPIRIT COOKIE

NEW RESONANT TOPPINGS: FLAMING TOPPINGS

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed the following about Flaming Toppings:

Obtain a new set of Toppings usable by certain Cookies only.

The following Cookies will be able to equip these Toppings: Fire Spirit Cookie and Agar Agar Cookie.

You do not have to equip Resonant Toppings exclusively for a set effect.

Resonant Toppings have higher bonus effect values than regular Toppings.

Resonant Toppings' bonus effects might differ from those of regular Toppings.

NEW MINES FEATURE

These details have been revealed about the Mines in Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes:

ACTIVITIES IN THE MINES

Venture: Explore the depths to find various cards and claim rewards!

Mining: Eork Ore Vein Card obtained from Mine Venture and receive rewards.

Mine Battle: Fight in Cookie battles and MyCookie battles with Mine Battle Cards, and earn Agar Cubes.

Agar Cube Removal: Place Agar Cubes obtained from battles in the furnace to slowly melt them, and receive valuable rewards once it dissolves.

Appraisal: Examine fossils obtained through mining by striking them with a pickaxe to discover hidden rewards.

Mine Workshop: Bring ingredients obtained from the Mines and craft various items.

MINE VENTURE

According to Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes players can explore the underground Mines to obtain various Mine Cards and rewards.

Your Cookies will take a Mining Cart to explore the tunnels for a set time.

Once a level is 100% complete, you will be able to move on to the next one.

When the Mine Venture time is over, you will receive a reward for the last 100% complete level you explored.

Mine Ventures will reduce the participating Cookies' HP. Venture efficiency will be affected by the number of Cookies, their Venture Skill, and Speed.

Once a Mine Venture is completed, you can receive level rewards and Flour Stones. Use Miner's Express Tickets to reduce Mine Venture time or instantly complete one.

If you pause the process midway, you can still claim level rewards depending on your progress, but you will lose the Venture Tool Cards you used.

Venture Cookies

Assign up to four Cookies for a Mine Venture.

Each Cookie has unique traits that affect this process.

If a Cookie's HP is too low at the start, their venture efficiency will decrease.

Venture Tools

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed that players can take various Venture Tools with on a Mine Venture. Each tool has a different effect and space requirement. Certain Venture Tools can be taken only in single copies. Make sure to use your Miner Pack space efficiently — this will help you greatly in the tunnels!

Hearty Lunch: Delicious warm meal that will keep you full for hours! Gives +25 HP.

Delicious warm meal that will keep you full for hours! Gives +25 HP. Treasure Container: Efficient storage is key! Mine Venture Rewards +5%.

Efficient storage is key! Mine Venture Rewards +5%. Rapid Action Engine Oil: Keep your engines at peak efficiency! Mine Venture Time -40%.

Upgrading Mine Carts

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed the following about upgrading carts:

The deeper into the tunnels you go, the more rewards you can find. But the difficulty of such ventures will also increase: Cookies will spend more HP, and their Venture Skill will diminish.

Upgrade your Mine Cart with Cart Upgrade Cards to increase Venture Skill, Venture Speed, the amount of rewards, and more!

MINE CARDS

As announced in the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes, players can obtain the following types of Mine Cards:

Ore Vein Cards

Mine these to obtain rewards.

They come in Common/Rare/Epic grades. Cards of the higher grades offer better rewards but require longer work times.

Can expire.

Venture Tool Cards

Place these in your Miner Pack for various helpful effects.

Cart Upgrade Cards

Upgrade your Mining Cart with these.

Mine Battle Cards

Clear battles and obtain rewards.

These come in Common/Rare/Epic grades. Cards of the higher grades offer better rewards.

Can expire.

MINING ORE VEINS

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed that players will be able to mine rewards from Mining Vein Cards obtained by venturing in the Mines.

How to Mine

The Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed the following mining procedure:

Activate and mine up to six Ore Vein slots at the same time. Place Ore Vein Cards in slots and select Cookies to mine them for a set duration.

The work will take some time before you can claim the reward, but you can use Speed-ups to reduce it. The reward will be given once you have reached a certain work threshold, and can be claimed repeatedly.

Mining will reduce the participating Cookies' HP. Mining efficiency will be affected by the number of Cookies, their Mining Skill, and Speed.

If you pause the process midway, you can still claim the basic rewards depending on your progress, but you cannot claim the completion reward and lose the Ore Vein Card.

Ore Vein Cards

Ore Vein Cards come in Common/Rare/Epic grades. Cards of the higher grades offer better rewards but require longer mining times.

Each Ore Vein type provides different rewards, including Fossil, Choco Chalks, Flour Stones, and Crystals.

Ore Vein Cards have different entry requirements, with some having bonus requirements.

Ore Vein Cards last only for a given period of time and will expire if not mined.

Cookie Miners

Assign up to four Cookies to mine each Ore Vein Card.

Each Cookie has unique traits that affect mining.

Match those traits with each Ore Vein Card's requirements to start working on them.

Some Ore Vein Cards have bonus requirements: adding Cookies that match them will further increase work efficiency.

If a Cookie's HP is too low at the start, their mining efficiency will decrease.

BREAKTIME

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes mentioned that Cookies that spent HP during venturing or mining appear on the Breaktime screen.

that Cookies that spent HP during venturing or mining appear on the Breaktime screen. Cookies recover HP over time, which can be sped up using Speed-ups.

Up to four Cookies can be set for Quick Rest. These Cookies cannot participate in venturing or mining but recover HP twice as fast.

MINE BATTLES

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes informed that players can obtain Mine Battle Cards through Mine Venture. Mine Battles are divided into Cookie and MyCookie Battles.

informed that players can obtain Mine Battle Cards through Mine Venture. Mine Battles are divided into Cookie and MyCookie Battles. Cards come in Common/Rare/Epic grades, offering various rewards including Agar Cubes, Power Gems, and Beascuit Dough.

Mine Battle Cards can expire and must be used before their expiration time.

Winning a battle grants rewards and consumes the card. However, if you lose, you may keep re-trying until the card has expired.

Previously cleared battles can be instantly completed using Time Jumpers.

APPRAISAL

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed that Fossils obtained from Mine Venture can be opened through Appraisal.

There are Purple Fossils containing Beascuits, Amber Fossils with Gear Upgrade Items, and Emerald Fossils with various Cookie Upgrade Items.

Each reward is granted instantly according to the probability table.

Use the bulk appraisal function to conveniently appraise up to x100 items at the same time.

MELTING AGAR CUBES

Obtain Agar Cubes through Mine Battles: these items contain valuable rewards inside and have to be melted away to reveal those rewards.

You can use up to three Furnaces to melt your Agar Cubes.

Melting them takes some time, which can be reduced by using Miner's Express Tickets.

MINE WORKSHOP

Bake Topping Tarts for your Cookies to equip.

Common: Use Flour Stones to bake Common+ Topping Tarts.

Rare: Use Flour Stones and Sugar Ore to bake Rare+ Topping Tarts.

Epic: Use Flour Stones, Sugar Ore, and Butter Amber to bake Epic Topping Tarts.

Tart Essence from Toppings Tarts that are broken down can be used to purchase various items in the Mine Shop.

The Mines feature will arrive when the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes go live on April 9, 2025, 10:00 (GMT+9).

TOPPING TARTS

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed the following about Topping Tarts:

Topping Tarts can be crafted with materials obtained from the Mines.

Equip with Toppings for an even more powerful set effect.

Topping Tarts are similar to the existing Topping system, with simplified bonus effects.

Explore various new combinations by changing Topping set effects.Ten

Ten kinds of Topping Tarts will be added.

There are Common/Rare/Epic rarities for Topping Tarts, making it a total of 30 Topping Tarts added.

The stats of Topping Tarts depend on the rarity. For example, Epic Apple Jelly Topping Tart: 6.6% – 11.0%

Each Cookie can have one Topping Tart equipped.

Equip Topping Tart to increase the set effect for Toppings of the same kind by +1.

Each Topping Tart has a bonus effect matching the type of the tart.

TOPPING SET EFFECT

The Topping set effect system has been revamped with the addition of Topping Tarts.

The number of set effects has been adjusted to allow for greater strategic diversity.

Explore various combinations of Toppings with the addition of Topping Tarts and six set effects.

Six set effects will be added for each type of Toppings.

Set effects of the same type will not stack; only the effect with the highest value will be active.

The set effect values have been adjusted accordingly.

Activate set effects upon equipping 2, 3, 5 Toppings, and further enhance them by equipping the Topping Tart.

Example – Searing Raspberry Set:

Equip 2: +4% ATK

Equip 3: +8% ATK

Equip 5: +10% ATK

Equip Tart: +12% ATK

SPRING COOKIE GAMES ARCADE ARENA

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed that the Arcade Arena will return with exciting changes:

BATTLE MODES

Enjoy four different battle modes in the Arcade Arena!

SEASON 1: 5v5 ELEMENTAL ARENA

Duration: April 9 (after maintenance) – April 16, 09:59 (GMT+9)

Requirement: Battle using elemental Cookies!

SEASON 2: 5v5 BATTLE OF THE EPICS

Duration: April 16, 10:00 – April 23, 2025,09:59 (GMT+9)

Requirement: Battle using Epic Cookies and one Super Epic Cookie!

SEASON 3: 7v7 KINGDOM CLASH

Duration: April 23, 10:00 – April 30, 2025, 09:59 (GMT+9)

Requirement: Battle using select Epic, Rare, and Common Cookies!

SEASON 4: 7v7 TREASURE SHOWDOWN

Duration: April 30, 10:00 – May 7, 2025, 05:59 (GMT+9)

Requirement: Battle using Cookies of all rarities and up to five Treasures!

SEASONS

Seasonal Rules: Each season will have different rules and seasonal Cookies available.

Tallying Period: The tallying period will begin before the season ends.

Please note that battling will become temporarily unavailable during tallying, but the Arcade Arena Shop will remain open.

SEASONAL COOKIES

The pool of playable Cookies will differ depending on the season.

SEASONAL TREASURES

Enjoy the newly added Seasonal Treasures, which will be different depending on the season.

ENTRY TICKETS

Enter the Arcade Arena with Arcade Arena Tickets and fight in battles.

According to Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes, these tickets are refilled automatically with time (1 x every two hours and 24 minutes) and can be purchased with Crystals or by watching an ad.

ARCADE RULES

A new rule will be added at the start of a new season to promote battle strategy diversity.

PRACTICE MODE

Plan out your strategy in the practice mode.

Players can set up their attack teams and test strategies without a separate defense team.

TIERS

Arcade Arena has tiers ranging from Chocolate to Grandmaster.

Elite tier has been added this season.

Your tier will reset to Chocolate once the season ends.

BATTLE REQUIREMENTS

Arcade Arena has the following level requirements:

Cookie Lv.90

Cookie Skill Lv.90

Treasure Lv.9

REWARDS

Tier Rewards: Claim rewards upon reaching a new tier.

Season Rewards: Claim rewards depending on the tier reached at the end of the season.

SHOP

Purchase items in the Arcade Arena Shop with Arcade Arena Coins earned by winning battles.

The number of Coins differs for each tier.

Please note that the Shop will stock different items for each season.

ARENA PEDESTAL

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes revealed that players will be able to decorate their Arcade Arena pedestal with various ornaments.

TOWN SQUARE: CAKE HOUND ROUND-UP

As per the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes, players have to collect Cake Hounds and earn points in Cake Hound Round-Up. Afterward, they must chase and gather escaped Cake Hounds, and strategize by using special Cake Hounds!

SCHEDULE

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes informed that the Cake Hound Round-Up will open at specific times throughout the day. Find the Lucky Dice Bros in the Town Square during these scheduled times, in GMT+9.

00:00 – 02:00

05:00 – 07:00

11:00 – 13:00

16:00 – 18:00

20:00 – 22:00

HOW TO PLAY

According to Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes , four to eight players can play in Cake Hound Round-Up.

, four to eight players can play in Cake Hound Round-Up. Earn points by herding Cake Hounds on the map; the higher the score, the higher the rankings!

Swing your Candy Cane in front of the Cake Hounds to herd up to seven of them.

There are different species of Cake Hounds, and they may change depending on the season.

Regular Cake Hounds

Herd multiple in a row to make whole cakes.

When Cake Hounds are formed into whole cakes, they will leave behind the cake and run away.

Special Cake Hounds: These have abilities such as transforming into different Cake Hounds or creating whole cakes by getting rid of the trailing Cake Hounds.

Whole Cakes

These don’t trail after the player or disappear.

Earn bonus points for swinging the Candy Cane.

TOTAL SCORE

According to the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes, the total score will be calculated for herded Cake Hounds, Cake points, and Whole Cake bonus points.

REWARDS

Play Rewards: Claim Town Square Coins and Town Square Time +5 Min on the results screen.

Claim Town Square Coins and Town Square Time +5 Min on the results screen. Ranking Rewards: Claim Town Square Coins depending on your ranking.

Claim Town Square Coins depending on your ranking. Participation Rewards: Claim better rewards for more players.

Claim better rewards for more players. Reward Limit: You can claim up to x850 Town Square Coins daily.

You can claim up to x850 Town Square Coins daily. Exit Penalty: If you exit the game, you can claim only Town Square Coins x 10 and Town Square Time +5 Min.

Event Rewards:

Play three times to receive the “Friendly Cake Hound” reward, which will make a Cake Hound follow MyCookie in the Town Square.

This reward will remain until the next update and will automatically disappear after the May update.

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes announced that players can check Town Square inventory for more information.

SEASON RANKING

As per the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes, the Season rankings are determined by total accumulated points.

the Season rankings are determined by total accumulated points. Various rewards are available based on ranking and will be sent via your in-game mailbox after the season ends.

POST-SEASON

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes warned that entry tickets will be converted to Coins after the season ends.

warned that entry tickets will be converted to Coins after the season ends. Converted Coins will be sent via your in-game mailbox.

TROUBLE IN THE MINES! AGAR SLIME CRISIS

These points are revealed about the new event in the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes:

Fight in the Agar Slime Crisis!

Deal as much damage as possible to the Agar Slime within a time limit by utilizing upgrade effects and various Cookie team combinations.

Earn two types of resources, which can be used for upgrades or exchanged for various items in the Shop.

There are Season Rankings for each element: nine in total.

The Agar Slime’s weakness will be determined by the most common Cookie element in your team.

If there's an equal number of types, the weakness will be based on the element of the leftmost Cookie.

Participate in all nine Season Rankings to earn rewards.

EVENTS

These events are announced in Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes:

1) CHERRY BLOSSOM COOKIE’S SPRING PICNIC

Roll the dice and arrange the perfect picnic with Cherry Blossom Cookie!

Use dice obtained from missions to roll and advance on the board!

Cherry Blossom Cookie will move according to the number rolled, with various effects on each space!

Cheery Picnic Dice

A new custom dice that lets you choose a number you want has been added.

Obtain Cheery Picnic Dice in the “Cherry Blossom Cookie’s Spring Picnic Dice” event and dice packages.

Random Dice Bonus Space: A new bonus space has been added where you can randomly receive either a Cheery Picnic Dice or a Blooming Picnic Dice.

Chance Space: Rolling a 4 on these spaces will earn you special rewards.

CHERRY BLOSSOM COOKIE’S COSTUME

Obtain x100 dice to get Cherry Blossom Cookie’s Picnic Season costume.

2) THE FLAME AWAKENS

Cleanse the mines with Fire Spirit Cookie and learn his story: follow along and don’t forget to collect rewards!

ADDITIONS, CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

These gameplay improvements are announced in the Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes:

TREASURE BALANCING

Elder Pilgrim's Torch

Fire-type DMG: 35% → 75% (at Lv. 12)

New Effect Added: increased Explosive Burn DMG

Buff removal for “Priestess Cookie's Paper Charm” and “Thunder God's Paper Charm” has been improved so that it affects more targets.

OTHER NEWS

ENGLISH VOICE-OVER

Cookie Run Kingdom April 2025 update patch notes informed that due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game voice actor strike, the English voices of certain Cookies will be recorded with a delay and added in a future update.

