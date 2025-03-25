Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes: Shroomie Shenanigans, April Fools' event, and more

Devisisters has released the Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes, briefing the community on the events and changes that are set to arrive in April 2025. The update is full of new content, like the return of Shroomie Shenanigans and the debut of two weapon types. The April Fool's event has also been announced.

This article lists the official Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes.

Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes: All you need to know

Cookie Run Kingdom is set to go on maintenance on March 26, 2025, at 10:00 (GMT +9). The break will last for two hours.

The Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes are as follows:

SHROOMIE SHENANIGANS!

Shroomie Shenanigans will return with new Cookies:

Enjoy the unexpected and original looks from all the Cookies who are in CookieRun: Kingdom since 2022.

You cannot give Rainbow Shroomies to already transformed Cookies. Previously-featured Cookies will take Rainbow Shroomie x1, while the new Cookies will take x2.

Claim rewards and enjoy each Cookie’s April Fools’ Day story.

Complete missions to unlock more extraordinary April Fools’ Day story content.

MyCookie Adventure

MyCookie’s adventures go on with the Preseason content update! Control MyCookie, fight monsters, and obtain loot in this casual action mini-game. In the upcoming Preseason, only the basic combat actions will be available.

Note: All gear, upgrade items, and records will not be carried over to the regular season game.

Adventure begins

Accept and complete Headmaster Jellizard's quest at the Town Square to access MyCookie Adventure. Players can enter the MyCookie Adventure lobby through the Town Square East Gate.

New stages

MyCookie Adventure has been expanded to 40 stages. Defeat the stage boss to earn your reward and proceed to the next stage. Replay already completed stages using MyCookie Adventure tickets to earn additional rewards.

New weapons

Two new weapon types have been announced in the Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes:

Hammer

Slow ATK SPD but greater power

Regular and charged attacks are effective against Armor

High-base ATK increases the power of ATK-based abilities

Dagger

Faster MOV SPD while charging compared to other weapons makes it a great choice for hit-and-run tactics

Regular and charged attacks deal multiple hits, triggering probability-based abilities more frequently.

Down the Aisle! Error Busters Season 2

Fight the monsters, bust those pesky errors, and strive for a new high score in Season 2! The changes in Down the Aisle! Error Busters Season 2, as announced in the Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes, are:

New basic and boss enemies

New Bug Fix Effects

New ranked season

You will keep your items and protocol upgrades obtained from season 1.

Seasonal Cookies

In each season of Error Busters, you will meet a different batch of playable Cookies with fixed levels and grades.

Global buffs, such as Guild Buffs, Sugar Gnome Laboratory, Bonds, Landmarks, etc, will have no effect.

Meet a renewed cast of seasonal Cookies in Season 2.

Shop

Collect Golden Beetle Coins in your playthroughs and use them to purchase various items in the shop.

All items will be restocked at the beginning of Season 2.

Black Forest Cookie’s Soulstones will be changed to Wedding Cake Cookie’s Soulstones.

Events

The Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes also feature the following updates on events:

APRIL FOOLS’ EVENT: TRANSFORMATION TIME! Collect all the Cookies’ surprising new looks! If you use a certain number of Rainbow Shroomies, you may claim an exclusive April Fools' reward.

Collect all the Cookies’ surprising new looks! If you use a certain number of Rainbow Shroomies, you may claim an exclusive April Fools' reward. GOLDEN AGE OF TRADE: Help Wedding Cake Cookie, the best wedding planner in the Crème Republic, supply the coveted Honeymoon goods: delivering sought-after items will earn you bonus points!

Help Wedding Cake Cookie, the best wedding planner in the Crème Republic, supply the coveted Honeymoon goods: delivering sought-after items will earn you bonus points! UNITED BY TRADE: Make the trade goods flow in this new trade event! Take on the challenge and claim rewards.

Additions, changes, and improvements

Here are the new additions, changes, and improvements mentioned in the Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes:

MyCookie Adventure battles

Added defeat animation for the Jelly Wyrm boss.

Fixed an issue where regular attacks and charged attacks would occasionally push enemies back without dealing damage.

Strawberry Crepe Cookie's Cake Shop

Wedding Cake Cookie's appearance rate has been adjusted from 50% to 30%.

Extended the time limit from 40 seconds to 45 seconds.

Perfect Wedding Duo: Duo Gacha event

Changed the pull counter to keep increasing without having to claim each respective reward at each stage.

On the Challenge stage, once the count for each Cookie reaches x1,210, the reward interval will increase, but you will get more rewards at once.

Other news

Here are other news announced in the Cookie Run Kingdom March 26 update patch notes:

English voice over

As the SAG-AFTRA video game voice actor strike goes on, the English voices of certain Cookies will be recorded with a delay and added in a future update.

Packages available for purchase again:

The following packages will have their purchase limits reset and will become available for purchase once again, including the first purchase benefits:

Match Made in Oven Ultimate Package Vol. 1, 2

Cherries & Cream Bouquet Package I-III

New Cookie: Super Crystal Package

New Costumes! Super Rainbow Cube Package

New Costumes! Rainbow Cube Package

