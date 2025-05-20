Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes (May 21, 2025): Beast Raid, Boss Rush, and more 

Devsisters recently released the Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes via the CRK Discord. The notes briefly highlight the content for the upcoming season. The Beast Raid is set to go live, featuring a new boss called the Warden of the Heart. Apart from that, Season 2 of Boss Rush will arrive, this time with 30 stages.

This article lists the complete Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes.

Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes (May 21, 2025): Everything you need to know

The Cookie Run Kingdom update patch will go live after the maintenance break, scheduled on May 21, 2025, from 10 am to 12 pm (GMT +9).

Here are the complete Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes:

BEAST RAID: KEY TO THE HEART

Fight off a new enemy in the upcoming Beast Raid!

Beast Raid is a time-limited battle mode where you fight the powerful boss, "Warden of the Heart."

Clear Crispia Stage 8-30 to unlock, and use Beast Raid Tickets to enter battle.

Two teams are used in the new Beast Raid.

The two teams cannot use duplicate Cookies (including Safeguarded Cookies) and Treasures (including the same variant).

There are 6 difficulty levels in Beast Raid: EASY / NORMAL / HARD / EXPERT / MASTER / CHALLENGE .

. CHALLENGE has been newly added.

has been newly added. With the addition of the new difficulty level, Beast Raid will be held in 3 seasons.

MASTER will become available in approximately 2 weeks—clear EXPERT to unlock it.

will become available in approximately 2 weeks—clear EXPERT to unlock it. CHALLENGE will become available in approximately 4 weeks—clear MASTER to unlock it.

will become available in approximately 4 weeks—clear MASTER to unlock it. Each new season will start after the tallying period ends.

This Beast Raid adds an exciting new rule: deal damage to the boss by firing at it from a chariot!

Your team can apply a DMG buff in the new phase by succeeding in the chariot mini-game.

This mini-game can be skipped in cleared difficulty levels, and is not counted in the overall Beast Raid battle time.

The two teams will gather in the last phase and face the grotesque boss along with the chariot.

The boss fights back using a debuff that lulls Cookies into a Dream state.

Wake the Cookies up as quickly as possible to gain an advantage in battle!

Come together to fight the boss in the final phase!

With the power of 10 Cookies, 6 Treasures, and 2 Rally Effects, face the boss head-on.

Defeat the Warden of the Heart, obtain the Key to the Heart, and emerge victorious!

BEAST RAID REWARDS

The Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes reveal the following about Beast Raid Rewards:

You can achieve ranks by earning points in Beast Raid battles. Points can be accumulated up to the moment you are defeated.

A new rank has been added: X.

Reach the new X rank by reaching the Top 200.

You can receive a portion of the Stage Rewards if you lose a battle.

Your rank is determined by the points earned, and you can earn season rewards depending on your rank.

Battle it out and earn various rewards!

Rank Rewards

Stage Rewards

First Win Rewards

Beast Raid Special Mission Rewards

BEAST RAID SHOP

The Beast Raid Shop opens once more!

The shop sells various items, and you can purchase them with Sloth Coins earned in battles.

The Eternal Sugar Icings are sold in the Beast Raid Shop.

The Icings can only be purchased once.

You can purchase the Icings again when they are restocked in a different season.

Remaining Sloth Coins will be delivered to your mailbox once season 3 is over.

BEAST RAID MISSIONS

The following has been revealed about the Beast Raid Missions in the Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes:

Earn rewards depending on the mission tier by clearing stages and earning points.

There are a total of 5 tiers of rewards, and remaining mission points will be delivered to your mailbox once you claim the final tier reward.

"The Bringer of Happiness" Icings can be earned through events and Beast Raid rewards.

Cosmetics:

Hair - Yawn-Rolled Curls: Available in Beast Raid Shop

Eyes - Languid Eyes: Set Collection Reward

Mouth - Serene Smile: Set Collection Reward

Hat - Bliss of Paradise: Clear Beast Raid on MASTER

Hat - Eternal Bliss of Paradise: Clear Beast Raid on CHALLENGE

Top - Fluttery Tunic: Beast Raid Missions

Face - Elegant Tiara: Clear Beast Raid on EXPERT

Back - Wings of Slothful Breeze: Available in Beast Raid Shop

Gear - Lyre of Sweet Melody: Beast Raid Missions

Dough - Comfortable Dough: Play in Beast Raid 3 times

BOSS RUSH, SEASON 2

These changes were announced for Boss Rush Season 2:

A new ranking season begins

Stages are expanded to 30

Ranking stages are changed to Stages 16–30

Max Suppression Level is expanded to 100

Earned resources, Suppression Level, and stage records are carried over from Season 1

Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes: COOKIES & GUILD BATTLE IMPROVEMENTS

BLACK FOREST COOKIE BALANCE

The popularity of the Black Forest Cookie in the Guild Battle has decreased after the release of the Eternal Sugar Cookie. As a result, her skills will be buffed to keep her a viable option for this mode.

DREAM CONDUCTOR’S WHISTLE TREASURE IMPROVEMENTS

Dream Conductor’s Whistle is a must-have Treasure for those who wish to set a record in Guild Battle.

However, the usability of this Treasure can be limited, as it only affects the two Cookies with the highest ATK.

To improve this situation, the Treasure’s effect will be changed so that it provides the ATK buff to the entire team. This will also grant players a greater degree of freedom while forming their team. Additionally, the amount of damage reflected by the boss will be reduced.

GUILD BATTLE CHANGES

Frequent meta changes on higher levels of Guild Battle may require just as frequent team changes. To make the mode easier, the following improvements will be implemented:

Living Abyss : The amount of damage dealt by the boss on all levels will be adjusted, and the gaps between level ranges will be reduced so you can keep battling with a similar team.

: The amount of damage dealt by the boss on all levels will be adjusted, and the gaps between level ranges will be reduced so you can keep battling with a similar team. Red Velvet Dragon: The boss will reflect a fixed amount of damage on all levels. This change should allow you to switch your team’s composition less often, depending on the level.

Details of the adjustments will be provided at the time of the update.

PAVLOVA COOKIE'S LOVELY CARD SPREAD

The Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes revealed the following about Pavlova Cookie's Lovely Card Spread event:

Tap on the PLAY! button to play the mini-game.

Claim rewards for clearing the mini-game once per day—the daily reward limit resets at midnight (GMT+9).

Additionally, you can watch an ad once a day to gain extra clear rewards.

Upon entering the mini-game, you will encounter a total of 18 cards face down.

Flip the cards to find matching pairs with the same picture.

Clear the mini-game by matching all card pairs within the time limit and given turns.

Tap on each card to check the picture on its face. Revealing the faces of two cards will use up one turn.

The goal is to match two cards with the same picture. Getting the wrong pair will flip the two cards face down again.

There are cards that activate beneficial effects when matched correctly, and cards with disruption effects when matched incorrectly.

Match up cards with these beneficial effects, avoid disruption cards to find the correct card pairs more easily!

Other news

As the SAG-AFTRA video game voice actor strike goes on, the English voices of certain Cookies will be recorded with a delay and added in a future update.

