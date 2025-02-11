Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Candy Hockey event: All rewards and how to play

Devsisters Corporation has released the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Candy Hockey event. During this limited-time mode, which takes you away from the usual tower climbing, you will trade your gumdrop buttons for hockey pucks to earn exciting rewards.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Candy Hockey event.

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Candy Hockey event: All rewards

In the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Candy Hockey event, you can earn Hockey Points, which are key to exchanging valuable items in the event shop. Here are the other rewards that you can obtain:

Cookie upgrade materials: You can stock up on essential resources to level up your favorite cookies and unlock their full potential.

You can stock up on essential resources to level up your favorite cookies and unlock their full potential. Skill enhancement items: You can boost your cookies' skills and give them the edge in overcoming challenging encounters.

You can boost your cookies' skills and give them the edge in overcoming challenging encounters. Gacha tickets: You can try your luck at summoning new and powerful cookies to add to your roster.

You can try your luck at summoning new and powerful cookies to add to your roster. Cosmetic items: These items are useful in personalizing cookies with unique and stylish accessories.

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Candy Hockey event: How to play

Playing the Candy Hockey event is pretty easy. At the start, you will be given control of a team of cookies on a miniature ice rink. All you need to do next is score goals against the opposing squad.

You can lead your group to victory through strategic puck handling and precise movements. While the core gameplay is easy to grasp, mastering the nuances of passing, shooting, and defending will separate seasoned players from rookies.

Accessing the Candy Hockey event is also straightforward. All you need to do is look for the event icon in the main game menu.

The Candy Hockey event is a fantastic opportunity for players to take a break from the main game, test their skills in a new and exciting environment, and earn valuable rewards that will help them progress in the game.

