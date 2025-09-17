Covering MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update: New Hero, maps, Hero adjustments, and more

The yearly MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 is live now. In the latest update, Moonton Games has introduced Obsidia, the first Abyssal Marksman in the Land of Dawn. The developer has also announced one major and two minor Hero reworks arriving in the game, along with Roaming Equipment revamps to help Roamers farm faster, and more.In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know regarding the MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update. Read on to learn more.MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update: New Hero and mapsAccording to an in-game mail that arrived on September 17, 2025, the Project NEXT Patch update is live now in the game, with a new hero called Obsidia. The Abyssal Marksman stacks bone fragments by attacking her enemies.Check out a brief introduction to Obsidia's skills below:Passive: Return to the BoneShe accumulates Bone Shards by attacking enemy heroes or minions. Each Bone Shard assists her attacks to deal extra damage.First skill: Abyssal Bone NeedleObsidia fires an Abyssal Bone Needle, triggering Return to Bone on the first enemy hero hit.Second skill: Phantom ShadowmeldObsidia enters Shadowmeld Form, gaining 500% Movement Speed for a short time.Ultimate: Hunt of BoneObsidia launches Bones of Wrath and pulls herself near the enemy hit. Afterward, she cannot move away from the enemy, and the enemy cannot use displacement skills. The enemy's movement will also drag Obsidia along. During her Ultimate, Obsidia ignores Obstacles and gains access to an enhanced Skill 2 with a longer duration and shorter Cooldown.Obsidia is coming to Mobile Legends Bang Bang Project NEXT update (Image via Moonton Games)Moonton Games is also introducing four new maps in the MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update. According to certain social media posts, the new maps will be Broken Walls, Flying Clouds, Dangerous Grass, and Expanding River.Furthermore, the developer is launching a fresh event around these new maps, where you can win an Epic Khufra &quot;Cursed Scroll&quot; skin for free by completing simple in-game tasks. Check out a brief description of these maps below:Dangerous Grass: It has tall bushes spread all around the map, and this is the perfect choice for assassins like Saber, Lancelot, and Eudora.Broken Walls: The walls will be broken in this map, and new shortcuts will be created. Chasing down a retreating target will be easier now.Flying Clouds: In this map, the player's response time will be enhanced by taking them straight into the battlefield. A lot of comebacks might happen on this map.Expanding River: The water from the river area will overflow into the side lanes, providing mobility for heroes into that area. It will be easier for the side lane heroes to join the allies instantly, every time a teamfight breaks out.MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update: Hero revampsThe developer has promised three Hero reworks in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Project NEXT Patch 2025 update. Alice is getting a complete rework and will arrive with some new skills in the Land of Dawn after the update.Alice's wings, horns, and overall appearance have been tweaked. She does not require mana to cast her skills anymore. She now depends on gathering four stacks to attack with full power. She can collect stacks by attacking the enemies thanks to her new passive, but just like Lukas, these stacks start to disappear the moment you stop attacking the enemies.Learn more about Alice's revamp and new skills from here.Alice revamp: Before (left) and After (right) images (Image via Moonton Games)According to the official MLBB Project NEXT Patch preview video, the developer will also bring some minor changes to the Hero design and lore of two other heroes. Dyrroth and Thamuz, the Abyssal fighters, will be receiving these tweaks.MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update: All Hero buffs, nerfs, and adjustmentsAccording to the official in-game mail, the developer will buff five Heroes, while nerfing two, and adjusting one from the roster during the MLBB Project NEXT patch 2025 update.All buffs:AngelaPassiveNew Effect: Added stack indicator for gained Movement Speed.Fixed an issue where Ultimate could not trigger the passive's Movement Speed bonus.Skill oneCooldown: Increased from 6 seconds to 7 seconds.Skill twoA new range indicator circle has been included to help players make better judgments and ensure the connection won't actually increase the distance after using skill two.A countdown bar has been added to indicate when the immobilization will take effect, allowing players to know when the enemies will be immobilized.Ultimate skillBase Shield: Reduced from 800-1300 (+250% Total Magic Power) to 600-1000 (+150% Total Magic Power).Cooldown: Reduced from 70 seconds to 20 seconds.Cooldown countdown begins when detaching from an ally.Removed the effect that resets other skill cooldowns after channeling.Optimized auto-targeting logic for direct Ultimate casts so that Angela attaches to teammates with the least HP.BaneSkill twoDamage: Reduced from 250-450 (+180% Total Magic Power) to 140-340 (+130% Total Magic Power.Charged Damage Multiplier: Increased from 150% to 250%.Charge Time: Increased from 2.5 seconds to 3 seconds.Fixed an issue where the charging progress bar did not match the actual charging time.UltimateReduced the forwswing time by 20%Sharks' Movement Speed: Increased from 4 to 4.3Airborne Duration: Increased from 0.4 seconds to 0.6 secondsKnockback effect removed.Damage: Increased from 600-1000 (+100% Total Physical Attack) (+170% Total Magic Power) to 700-1100 (+80% Total Physical Attack) (+150% Total Magic Power).ThamuzPassiveMechanics Adjustment: Each Basic Attack that doesn't spout Lava Energy accumulates Thamuz's Rage, which increases the chance of triggering Lava Energy. This should significantly improve the Overall chance of triggering Lava Energy.True Damage of Lava Energy: Adjusted from 45+100% Total Physical Attack + 5*Hero Level, 60+70% Total Physical Attack + 8*Hero Level.Skill oneOptimized the collision of the Scythes. It now moves more quickly behind the target and drags them back.Skill twoOptimized both the casting experience and the visual effects of the skill.UltimateMax HP: Reduced from 500-1500 to 600.Max HP Bonus: Increased from 0 to 30-50% Extra Max HP.Attack Speed Boost: Increased from 1.3-1.6 times to 60-100%.SilvannaSkill twoNew Effect: Can only be interrupted by high-level CC.ChipSlightly improved Base Attributes to enhance the ability to help allies clear minions and creeps.AttributePhysical Defense Growth: Increased from .5 to 6Skill oneNew Effect: Marks can now be applied to minions and creeps.All nerfsAccording to the in-game mail, the developer has only nerfed Floryn and Kimmy. Check out the details below.FlorynPassiveShared Method of Dew - Flower of Hope: From Tap Flower of Hope, then select the target ally's avatar, and tap Flowers of Hope again to confirm sharing to Drag Flower of Hope to the target ally's avatar to share.Shield: Reduced from 150 (+ 80% Total Magic Power) to 100 (+70% Total Magic Power).Skill twoStun Duration: Reduced from 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds.Ultimate skillAdded a feature where HP intro four allies below 60% health is displayed in real-time near the Ultimate button, making it easier for players to support allied heroes in need more promptly.KimmyBasic AttackIncreased the interval between Basic Attacks when continuously tapping the button.Hero adjustmentMoonton Games has made some adjustments to Cici's powers in the MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update.Cici's Basic Attack's splash range has been optimized.MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update: Roaming Equipment reworkThe developer has made certain tweaks to help the Roamers farm faster during matches.Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOLLINKAre you distressed by the slow resource acquisition speed of the roaming? Are you frustrated that roaming behaviors in-game don't receive positive feedback? As a roaming player, do you also want to make a greater contribution to your team? On 09/17, the revamped new RoamingRoaming BootsUnique Passive - Devotion (Reworked)When near allied heroes, it does not share Gold and EXP from minions and creep, but gains 40% Gold and EXP independently, revealing enemies also grants Gold and EXP (A maximum of 2000 Gold can be gained through this skill, and it only triggers when you have the lowest Gold among all heroes with active Roaming Blessings on your team).Enemy targets that disappear from allied vision for more than five seconds are marked as vision lost units. When a hero first reveals such units using vision or skills, they gain 20 Gold and 40 EXP.New Effect: In the first five minutes of the game, heroes with Roaming Boots only receive 50% Income when clearing minions alone.Unique Passive - Thriving (Reworked)Gain 6 Gold and 12 EXP every five seconds, and 9 Gold and 18 EXP after eight minutes into the match (only triggers when you have the lowest Gold among all heroes with active Roaming Blessing on your team).Unique Passive - Blessings (Reworked)Gain 1000 Gold through Devotion and Thriving to unlock a roaming skill (values no longer scale).Dire HitSimplified its trigger conditions so that more heroes can use this Blessing. Trigger Condition changed from Controlling an enemy hero to dealing damage to an enemy hero.Damage dealt based on target's Max HP: Adjusted from 7-18% to 12%Allies can now see the damage numbers from Dire Hit.ConcealSpear Boost: Adjusted from 25%-60% to 40%EncourageHybrid Attack Boost: Adjusted from 12-30 to 20.Attack Speed Boost: Reduced from 15% to 10%OthersAfter two minutes of the game, Roaming Boots can no longer be purchased.In Ranked Games, heroes in the roaming lane can only purchase Roaming Blessing boots.Movement EquipmentMovement Equipment's build paths are optimized.Various Movement Equipment prices standardized.Magic BootsNew Attributes: +150 Max HPPrice: Increased from 710 to 720Build path now includes Hero's Ring.Arcane BootsNew Attribute: +15 Magic PowerPrice: Increased from 690 to 720.Build path now includes Mystery Codex. Rapid BootsPrice: Increased from 700 to 720.Reduced Movement Speed upon Entering Combat: From 25 to 20Tough BootsPrice: Increased from 700 to 720Swift Boots price: Increased from 710 to 720.Athena's ShieldOptimized the trigger condition of this equipmentUnique Passive - Shield: Now only triggered by Magic Damage from hero skills or Basic Attacks. It can still reduce all Magic Damage after being triggered.Blade ArmourPhysical Defense: Increased from 70 to 80Unique Passive - Blood Armor: Damage adjusted from 30% Original Damage + 20% Total Physical Defense to (30 + 2% Total Physical Defense)% Original Damage.These are all the crucial changes that arrived with the MLBB Project NEXT Patch 2025 update on September 17, 2025. The new season is expected to mark the beginning of Obsidia's reign. Jungle Alice should return after the recent Alice revamp, and finally, this patch seems like the beginning of a Roamer/Support meta in the game.