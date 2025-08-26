Destiny: Rising global launch developer preview summary

Destiny: Rising's global launch is only a day away, with the developers releasing their version of a ViDoc. With this preview, players got to know a few things they can expect with the first season of the game. Since the closed beta, the community has raised a few complaints, which have been addressed, alongside new additions and features that have piqued the interest of both new and veteran Destiny players.

This article provides an overview of the recent developer preview released by NetEase just a day before the official launch.

Overview of Destiny: Rising global launch developer preview

1) Weapons and artifacts

Weapons will feature a unique modding system that allows players to enhance their gear's power against specific enemies or in a universal manner. For example, "Depleted Uranium Ammo" is a weapon mod that grants increased weapon damage, Accuracy, and damage against elites.

These mod types can also be found for a weapon's Scope and Magazine, allowing room for customization.

Regarding artifacts, it seems the game will not have the set-bonus system. Instead, each artifact will have its own attribute, and equipping random artifacts has been shown to provide a set bonus, regardless of the artifact type.

2) Sliding

Players can perform slides in all activities, which is an integral part of the traditional Destiny gameplay. Following one of the most asked-for features from the community, everyone will be happy to know that they can perform slides to some of the stressful activities to have more control over their character.

3) More challenges

NetEase is adding a week-one event in their Gauntlet mode, allowing players to get a limited-time emblem. After the first week, Gauntlet mode will receive more difficult challenges from the second week, and its own race to completion will be active for that specific week. Rewards include high-tier rewards and a 'dynamic' emblem, as stated by the developers.

As Master and Grandmaster challenges have been the heart of endgame content in Destiny 2, NetEase will also be adding those modes alongside Gauntlet Ops.

4) Character quests

Implemented with the main story, each character will have their own quests as well. Each mission will dive deeper into the personality of the characters. However, it remains to be seen whether a player can access these quests for an unlocked character only or for every existing character in the game.

5) More Lumia Leaves and Bon Voyage Charms

Achievements in Destiny: Rising will grant increased Lumia Leaves, and a 14-day login event will grant eight Bon Voyage Charms for the Gacha pulls. One Bon Voyage Charm, which is equivalent to one pull, is also equal to 180 Lumia Leaves. So, you can pull on the Gacha using either of these currencies.

6) Pinnacle Energy system

Pinnacle Energies will still be limited, but grants significantly more powerful rewards when used on a chest. However, the rewards granted have been promised to be more than viable in the long run, when players do not have these Energies.

7) Free talent costs

The first two talents of a Legendary character will not require character duplicates like before. Hence, you do not have to gacha the character you want the talents for. The alternative method for unlocking is yet to be seen.

