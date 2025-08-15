Major Warlock buffs announced for Destiny 2: Ash and Iron update 

Warlocks are getting massive buffs with the Ash and Iron update in Destiny 2, scheduled for early September 2025. Multiple abilities across the different subclasses are getting tweaked, mostly to make players feel more superior in the endgame. Some of these changes are being made to make buildcrafting on Warlocks more varied, allowing players to use different abilities and not adhere to a single meta.

This article lists the buffs coming for Warlocks with Update 9.1.0 alongside the Ash and Iron update on September 9.

Warlock ability buffs scheduled for Destiny 2: Ash and Iron

Right off the bat, it should be noted that Bungie is not planning on nerfing anything. On the contrary, the developers feel that any build capable of deleting bosses and Champions should have an equal match in all departments, hence the changes. Here's what they have prepared for the Ash and Iron update:

Empowering Rift:

Empowering Rift on Warlocks for Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Players can regenerate Grenade, Melee, and Class Ability energies while standing on an Empowering Rift. Additionally, scoring kills while standing on an Empowering Rift will generate Special and Heavy ammo progress.

Weavewalk Strand Aspect:

Weavewalk Aspect in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Weavewalk's mechanic will allow the user and nearby allies to gain the Woven Mail buff when the user exits from the Weavewalk state. The duration of the Woven Mail is related to the time spent in the Weavewalk state.

The Aspect will also grant three Fragment slots instead of two.

Weaver's Call Aspect (Strand and Prismatic):

Grants Class Ability Energy with any type of Threadling damage, including the Hatchling perk from Strand weapons, too.

Frostpulse Stasis Aspect:

Grants Class Ability Energy with any freezing on enemies, including Chill Clip, Rimestealer, or any abilities.

Pocket Singularity Void and Prismatic Melee:

Pocket Singularity Aspect (Image via Bungie)

Base charges will be increased from one to a minimum of two, with the uptime of the projectile increased to two seconds. Detonation knockback for players will be reduced by 50%.

Lastly, the new Eunoia Exotic will be getting a buff, where each projeictile damage at max range will deal 20% more damage, alongside increased tracking by 40%.

