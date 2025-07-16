Giver's Blessing god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Giver's Blessing is a new Auto Rifle, part of the new Kepler loot pool in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. It is a Rapid Fire framed weapon with a Kinetic type damage, alongside the Kepler Origin Trait, Exhaustive Research. This trait allows players to load a homing missile after the weapon has been aimed for a short duration, giving all Kepler weapons an edge over other gear pieces in the game.

This article lists the best perks for Giver's Blessing in PvE and PvP.

Giver's Blessing PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on Giver's Blessing for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Demolitionist for increased grenade energy with kills.

for increased grenade energy with kills. Kinetic Tremors for an AOE damage upon dealing sustained kinetic damage.

Impromptu Ammunition, Rewind Rounds, and Shoot to Loot are great alternatives, alongside Adagio and One for All.

Giver's Blessing PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on Giver's Blessing for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Ricochet Rounds for more Stability and Range.

for more Stability and Range. Moving Target for increased Accuracy and speed while aiming.

for increased Accuracy and speed while aiming. Zen Moment for increased Stability and reduced incoming flinch upon dealing damage.

Kinetic Tremors is a decent alternative, alongside Adrenaline Junkie, for a small boost in damage.

How to get the Giver's Blessing in Destiny 2?

Giver's Blessing, like any other Kepler weapons, can be attuned for boosted drop rate from the open world. Simply head to the Altar of Relativity in Kepler's Caldera, and then open the weapon tab. Here, click on any weapon to actively attune it for boosted drop.

Giver's Blessing attunement in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Now, you can run any activity, defeat enemies, and there is a higher chance for the Giver's Blessing to drop.

An optional activity you can choose would be The Sieve. However, it is time-gated, so you must wait until it goes active on the Kepler map every two hours.

