How to get the limited-time Break Free emblem in Destiny 2? 

Break Free is the newest emblem added to the Destiny 2 Heresy. This specific emblem has been added to celebrate the new Sunless Cell Strike, and its first time getting featured in the Nightfall pool. The Sunless Cell is a returning Strike from Destiny 1, where players had to dive deep into the Dreadnaught and encounter the Lightblade. However, while the arena hasn't changed, the enemies and Guardian's allies have.

This article guides you through getting the Break Free emblem in Destiny 2. Note that this emblem can be obtained for a limited time, between April 22 and 29.

Break Free emblem and how to get it in Destiny 2 Heresy

The Break Free emblem can be obtained from completing the Sunless Cell Nightfall in Destiny 2, between April 22 and 29. This means that after April 29, players won't get the emblem even if the Strike gets featured in the Nightfall. An important thing to note here is that the emblem doesn't drop from the last chest of the Strike.

Instead, Bungie will give the emblem away to eligible players AFTER April 29. Any confirmation of a fixed date, however, remains unknown for now. To become eligible, simply complete the Sunless Cell Nightfall in any difficulty before April 29.

The Sunless Cell Nightfall from April 22 is also dropping 2x loot, including double drops for The Palindrome Hand Cannon, Ascendant Shards, upgrade materials, and generic gear pieces.

Readers can refer to our full guide on Sunless Cell Grandmaster Nightfall for a clearer idea of the Strike. However, you can also run the Advanced version with in-built matchmaking. The modifiers for Sunless Cell differ between its Grandmaster and other difficulties.

Sunless Cell Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

For example, the Master Sunless Cell has Attrition, which significantly impaired health regeneration and provides healing orbs from killed enemies.

The Grandmaster version, on the other hand, has Epitaph, which simply spawns in Blight Geysers upon defeating a Taken combatant. Each modifier can be tougher to crack than the other, so decide accordingly.

How to redeem an emblem in Destiny 2?

To redeem a special emblem in Destiny 2, open your inventory and then the Collections tab. Here, open the "Flair" option, followed by the 'General' tab. Here, scroll to the last page for your Break Free emblem.

General tab for emblems (Image via Bungie)

As a reminder, if you do not see the emblem after completing the Nightfall, that is because it is supposed to be given away to eligible players later. Until then, you can enjoy a dose of 2x loot from the Nightfall.

