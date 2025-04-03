Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall guide: The Sunless Cell

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III adds a new Strike in the Nightfall pool, named Sunless Cell. This specific mission is one of the returning Strikes from Destiny 1, which also occurred within The Taken King's Dreadnaught. However, there are a few things different this time, as players will find new enemies, dialogues, and the overall narration catering to the Episode Heresy's story.

As is typical, the new Strike also has a Grandmaster difficulty, requiring completion for the Conqueror seal. This article will guide you through some of the basic tips for Sunless Cell Grandmaster, alongside the best gear pieces and the available modifiers you must know about before running the activity.

Note that the Grandmaster version of the Sunless Cell can be activated from the Grandmaster node at any time, especially when the Strike is not on rotation.

Modifiers for Destiny 2 Sunless Cell Grandmaster

Sunless Cell Strike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of modifiers you will find inside the Grandmaster version of the Sunless Cell Strike:

Power level: 2040.

Extinguish: Fireteam is sent to Orbit when wiped.

Shielded foes.

Arc Surge for increased outgoing Arc damage.

Void Surge for increased outgoing Void damage.

Void Threat for increased incoming Void damage.

Epitaph for blight geyser spawns when enemies are defeated.

Overload and Unstoppable Champions.

Disabled Radar.

Recommended gear for Destiny 2 Sunless Cell Grandmaster

To start, Warlocks should always go for Geomag Stabilizers Exotic, paired with the Chaos Reach Super. The mission presents a lot of enemies in relatively small rooms, with the absence of covers. For this, having a 100% uptime for Chaos Reach Super should take care of any enemy horde, elites, and bosses as well.

Geomag Stabilizers in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Regarding other classes, Titans can also be excellent here, especially with Storm's Keep Aspect, Thundercrash Super, and an Arc-oriented Exotic. Many players prefer an Insurmountable Skullfort Helmet with Thunderclap melee, and we also recommend just that.

As for weapons, a Fusion Rifle for Unstoppable should be enough, alongside a Titan's Bolt Charge to take care of the Overload Champions. In terms of boss damage, your Supers should suffice. However, Machine Guns are always a good pick since the weapon type can take care of any enemy in any activity, bosses included.

To be more specific, Commemoration is recommended for the Void Surge modifier, alongside Le Monarque as the Primary option. For Fusion Rifles, you can pick anything you want. The new Watchful Eye is also a great Heavy option for Arc Surge.

Artifact perks recommended for Sunless Cell Grandmaster (Image via Bungie)

Follow the Artifact pattern given in the image above for more synergy between perks, weapons, and the subclasses.

Tips to make Destiny 2 Sunless Cell Grandmaster easier

Here is a list of tips you can follow to make the Sunless Cell Strike a bit easier:

In the Founts area, where you have to destroy multiple Eyes, you can hang back on either side of the location and take care of the Wizards from a distance. There are two Wizards on the right, one to the left, and one at the back. Once three Wizards are defeated on either side, you can then focus on the Wizard at the back by positioning yourself in the middle bridge.

In the second room, with two Blights on two sides, focus on killing every enemy in the middle. You can do so from the back. Once the first wave is down, one player can head to the middle, force the spawn, and then head back again. After the middle area is cleared, one player should stay in the back area as two others head to the two Blights on either side. Note that enemies spawn in the middle when one Blight is destroyed, so destroying two Blights simultaneously is recommended.

For the Subjugator room, make sure to save your Supers. The plan again is to stay back and position yourself just between the first and the second door. There is also a small area here to hide from the large eye. After the Ogre boss spawns in this room, dunk every Super ability on this boss.

In the boss room, hold your Super until the boss's second phase, when he becomes Taken with a Rifle. Except for that, use your weapons to drain the boss's first phase health, and defeat any enemies on the field.

Destiny 2 Sunless Cell boss arena (Image via Bungie)

Regarding the boss fight, note that when it becomes a Taken enemy, Unstoppable Phalanx and a group of Dread Husks will spawn alongside it. Once the boss's health reaches 50%, look for another group of mobs, which will be Unstoppable Phalanx and Husks once again.

