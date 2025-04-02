Destiny 2 Crossed Blades Act III seasonal quest guide

The final chapter of the Light vs. Darkness saga is here in Destiny 2 Heresy. The final act of the Hive's story is live for everyone to experience, as Bungie has divided the narration in a weekly manner. Since one of the primary contents of this Act, Rites of the Nine, is still a month away, players have the seasonal quest as the main content for now.

This article will walk you through the Act III edition of the seasonal quest in Episode Heresy.

Crossed Blades Quest guide in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act III

1) Go to Eris' Throne World

Go to Eris' Throne World via her flat within the Last City. Open the map, teleport inside Eris' flat, and then take the Hive rift to enter Eris' Throne World.

Eris Morn speaking with Echo (Image via Bungie)

Here, wait for Eris and Oryx to finish their conversation and then launch the Sunless Cell Strike, as asked by the mission objective.

2) Sunless Cell Strike

Sunless Cell Strike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Enter the new Sunless Cell Strike and finish the mission. The game will ask you to complete a standard version of the Strike, so follow the objective marker, defeat the enemies, and the final boss to complete the mission step.

3) Return to Slab

All quests from Slab in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Return to the Slab inside Eris' flat and interact with it. On the second page of the Slab inventory, look for six new missions. If you do not see the missions, try switching the path of the Slab. You must complete all the missions to progress through the seasonal quest steps.

A small tip for efficiency: Run a complete Court of Blades with Glaive and Sword while spending Rune in the middle of each fight. This will simultaneously complete two quests.

For the other quests, simply follow the tasks, head to different locations, defeat enemies via the damage type asked by the quests, and then head back to Slab.

4) Head inside Eris' Throne World again

After completing all the side quests from the Slab, head inside Eris' Throne World via Eris' flat once again. Inside, speak with the Echo of Navigation and redeem the rewards. Wait for the conversation between the Guardian and the Echo to end, and the quest step will ask you to wait until next week.

