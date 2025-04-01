Every new content coming with Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act III

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy will enter the final chapter in the Final Shape expansion. With the arrival of Heresy's third Act, players will find multiple new content in the form of a returning Strike, fresh gear pieces, a mini-event, and countless other stuff. Act III is also expected to bridge a gap between now and the upcoming expansion, as there haven't been any concrete announcements regarding the latter.

This article focuses more on the final Act of Heresy, which is just a few hours away. Below, readers will find a list of all the content scheduled to be released alongside the Act.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act III details and everything new scheduled to be released

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III will go live on April 1 at 9 am Pacific Time. Here is a list of other release dates and times based on major regions (24h format):

Pacific Time: 9:00 PT (Tuesday)

9:00 PT (Tuesday) Eastern Time: 12:00 ET (Tuesday)

12:00 ET (Tuesday) Greenwich Mean Time: 17:00 GMT (Tuesday)

17:00 GMT (Tuesday) Central European Time: 18:00 CET (Tuesday)

18:00 CET (Tuesday) Australian Eastern Standard Time: 03:00 AEST (Wednesday)

03:00 AEST (Wednesday) Indian Standard Time: 22:30 IST (Tuesday)

New Strike

Sunless Strike (Image via Bungie)

Sunless Cell Strike will return to the Destiny community with Heresy's new Act. Initially a part of The Taken King expansion from the first game, it is only natural for this specific mission to return, with Dreadnaught being the current story's primary focus. However, there seem to be a few changes made to the Strike, as teased in the first week of Act II.

Sunless Cell's official return to Destiny is scheduled as a Nightfall Strike. Based on the Act II bug where the mission was temporarily available, it has been known that the final boss will be the new Subjugator from Heresy, replacing the Darkblade. The latter is now present within the Lightblade Strike.

Rite of the Nine

Rite of the Nine in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Rite of the Nine is expected to act like a mini-expansion in Heresy Act III, possibly bridging the gap between the current Act and Codename Apollo. Players can participate in more challenging versions of three specific Dungeons - Prophecy, Spire of the Watcher, and Ghosts of the Deep.

Each Dungeon will also have its exclusive weapons returned with new visuals, perk pools, and other tunings.

New unique PvP mode

Heavy Metal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 is finally bringing in a PvP battle where everyone can ride a mecha or a tank. Bungie is known for releasing a few of these unique takes on the Crucible game modes, such as Team Scorched, Sparrow Control, and Rift.

The game mode is called "Heavy Metal," allowing everyone to only use either a Fallen Brig mecha in one team, and a Cabal tank in the other.

Act III perks

Here is a list of all the new Artifact perks in Act III:

Unstoppable Rocket Launcher

Gold from Lead

Vile Weave

To Shreds

Boost

Perpetual Destruction

For a more detailed explanation of each perk, follow our article on confirmed perks for Heresy Act III.

Barrow-Dyad Catalysts

Barrow-Dyad's final two Catalysts, One for All and Target Lock, will be made available with the launch of Act III.

