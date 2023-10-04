Destiny 2 Lightblade Grandmaster guide: Tips and tricks, boss cheese, best loadouts, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch week 7 has brought back the option to gild the Conqueror seal. However, things don't get any easier for the community, as they have the mighty Lightblade in front of them. As a part of the main Witch Queen campaign, this specific Strike is known for throwing in multiple Hive Guardians and a lot of Hive enemies in general.

This article will list the best tips and tricks to make the Grandmaster version of the Lightblade easier. The tied reward for this week includes the Loaded Question Fusion Rifle, alongside its Adept version in the Grandmaster pool.

Best loadouts for Destiny 2 Lightblade Grandmaster Nightfall

Before creating loadouts for the Lightblade, it is important to get accustomed to the modifiers and enemies tied to the mission. Barriers and Unstoppable are the Champions assigned in this Nightfall, with the former being in increased numbers compared to the latter. Surges include Arc and Strand alongside Arc burn. Grenade Launcher weapon types have Overcharged on them.

Wish Ender (Image via Destiny 2)

Based on these modifiers, the following three loadouts can be considered to be the best for Lightblade Grandmaster:

Phoenix Protocol Well of Radiance Warlock.

Arc Warlock with Fallen Sunstar or Geomag Stabilizers.

Invisible Hunter with Omnioculus/ Strand Grapple Hunter.

Weapons should include Wish Ender to counter the Anti-Barrier Champions and one Scout Rifle for Unstoppable. Additionally, this Scout Rifle can take care of trash mobs from afar, paired with the Wish Ender.

Since this article will be following the Lightblade hopping cheese, heavy weapons such as Grenade and Rocket Launchers aren't necessary.

Tips and tricks to cheese the Lightblade Grandmaster in Destiny 2

Here are some tricks to make things easier in each Lightblade Grandmaster run:

The first section can be skipped without defeating any enemies. All players will need to do is hang back and damage the Lightblade boss with primary weapons (Wish Ender/Scout Rifle). With enough health depleted, the boss will disappear.

The Grapple/Invisible Hunter can make their way through the first door by avoiding all the enemies, and every mob will despawn once one player passes through the door.

In the second room, it is recommended to take care of the Barrier Champions and the Hive Guardian at first. Prioritizing on the Acolytes will respawn adds, resulting in enemies overwhelming your team.

In the Hive Ferry room, you can choose to completely avoid the Hive Guardians for collecting the orb. From the Ferry, hop onto the Acolyte statue and then on the Tower, as shown in the images below.

Acolyte statue in the Ferry room (Image via Destiny 2)

Tower with the orb in Ferry room (Image via Destiny 2)

For the final few tips, follow these steps in the upcoming encounters:

Just before the boss room, prioritize defeating the Shriekers to send the boss away.

In the boss room, one player can be assigned to the hopping cheese.

You can refer to this article to know every detail regarding the Alak-Hul cheese, which will only require primary ammo as the source of damage.