All confirmed Artifact perks for Destiny 2 Heresy Act III

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III is just a few days from releasing on the official servers. The final chapter of the Light vs. Darkness saga is expected to bridge a long gap between now and the upcoming expansion. Due to this, there must also be a shift in the meta to keep things exciting. Hence, Artifact perks, which are usually the driving force of builds in each season, will take the spotlight in Act III.

There will be five more perks added to the already existing Artifact in Episode Heresy. While some of these perks were leaked to be in Act II, the company has now confirmed them to be arriving with the final Act via the official blog post.

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III Artifact perks

Here is a list of all Artifact perks confirmed to be coming with Heresy Act III:

Unstoppable Rocket Launcher: Rocket Launchers you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Rocket Launchers are always overcharged when the modifier is active.

Rocket Launchers you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Rocket Launchers are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Gold from Lead: Picking up Special ammo has the chance to grant Heavy ammo.

Picking up Special ammo has the chance to grant Heavy ammo. Vile Weave: Targets hit by your Tangles are severed. Reduce Tangle cooldown by picking them up.

Targets hit by your Tangles are severed. Reduce Tangle cooldown by picking them up. To Shreds: Dealing sustained damage to Severed targets Unravels them. Defeating a Severed target creates a hotspot of Strand energy, granting Woven Mail to nearby allies for a short duration.

Dealing sustained damage to Severed targets Unravels them. Defeating a Severed target creates a hotspot of Strand energy, granting Woven Mail to nearby allies for a short duration. Boost: Unravelling projectiles deal increased damage. Furthermore, they deal increased damage to Severed targets.

Unravelling projectiles deal increased damage. Furthermore, they deal increased damage to Severed targets. Perpetual Destruction: Rapid final blows with non-Exotic Rocket Launchers refund ammo and increase reload speed for a short duration.

Each Act seems to cater to a specific aspect of the game. The first Act allowed players to build around the Arc element, while the second one allowed everyone to utilize the Trace Rifle weapon type. With the final five perks, it seems gamers can take advantage of their Strand builds with the Rocket Launcher weapon type.

Similar to the previous Act, the five additional perks must be purchased with the 12 perk-unlocking keys. There will not be any additional unlocks added with the arrival of new perks in Heresy Act III.

