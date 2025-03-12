Keraunios god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Keraunios is the newest event-exclusive weapon from Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025. This Arc Trace Rifle surprisingly becomes the second of its kind in one episode, after Warlord's Spear was released alongside the Iron Banner. However, it should be noted that the Keraunios is meant for PvE activities, while the Warlord's Spear allows players to engage in PvP fights.

Ad

The perk pools vary significantly between the two weapons, allowing each of them to fill in very specific roles.

This article lists the best perks a player can have on the Keraunios Trace Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Keraunios PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Keraunios PvE god roll (Image via Bungie || Destiny Foundry)

The following perks are recommended on the Keraunios for PvE:

Ad

Trending

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range on the weapon.

for increased Stability and Range on the weapon. Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Recycled Energy for getting back the ability energy on a kill. The energy is distributed to the lowest charged ability.

for getting back the ability energy on a kill. The energy is distributed to the lowest charged ability. Killing Tally for increased damage with kills until the weapon is stowed or reloaded.

Overflow is a great replacement for Recycled Energy, as it grants increased ammunition. Detonator Beam in the final column can help with AoE damage, alongside Jolting Feedback for applying Arc debuffs, and, occasionally, stun Overload Champions, as well.

Ad

Keraunios PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Keraunios PvP god roll (Image via Bungie || Destiny Foundry)

The following perks are recommended on the Keraunios for PvP:

Ad

Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range.

for increased Range. Projection Fuse for even more Range on the weapon.

for even more Range on the weapon. Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Accuracy, and Stability while holding down the trigger.

for increased Accuracy, and Stability while holding down the trigger. Killing Wind for increased Range and mobility after kills.

Closing Time can increase the weapon's Range, Accuracy, and Handling as the magazine gets lower.

How to get Keraunios in Destiny 2

Keraunios can be obtained from the Guardian Games 2025 activity, Rushdown. Players must go through five different bosses in the new boss rush mode, and get the weapon as a drop at the end. There are chances of other weapons dropping as well, so you must be lucky.

Ad

To further enhance your luck at getting a god roll, you can run and complete an Expert version of the Rushdown activity, as doing so will drop a double perk weapon.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback