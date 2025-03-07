New boss rush game mode announced for Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025 is scheduled to have a boss rush game mode called "Rushdown." The idea of boss rush activities has grown since Pantheon's massive success last year. Even so, having a boss rush in an annual event is a first, and perhaps it will bring in significantly more players to try and win the title for their respective class.

Readers should note that "Rushdown" will not be as challenging as Pantheon, as the latter included Raid bosses with complex mechanics and increasing difficulty. While the challenge will still be present, the main goal is to enter the activity, defeat bosses, possibly conquer each encounter in record time, and earn top-tier loot.

Rushdown announced for Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025

The Destiny 2 team confirmed Rushdown in a March 6 blog post detailing the new boss rush activity. The official statement from the company is as follows:

"Rushdown is a boss rush-style activity where you’ll battle a series of bosses taken from Destiny 2’s campaigns, Seasonal story missions, and Exotic missions. With each boss encounter defeated, combatants in the activity increase in difficulty."

The developers further added:

"With five total encounters per run, you’ll have a time limit to complete the run, with time added for each successful encounter completion. Completing encounters in a run will earn your rewards, with faster times offering a chance for more drops or higher quality loot."

The Rushdown activity will have three modes in total, including Warm-up, standard, and Expert. Each mode will increase the difficulty with each encounter, and a complete run of Rushdown ends after five encounters. Some difficulties will be revive tokens, annoying modifiers, and challenging enemies.

Rewards will be determined by two factors: the total score as a team and the number of bosses defeated. Increased score at the end of the activity will be held accountable, as players can gain more score by preserving their revive tokens or finishing each encounter quickly.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025 is set to be released with Heresy Act II on March 11. Previous Guardian Games Legendary weapons will be reissued with new perks, along with the release of a new Arc Trace Rifle this year.

