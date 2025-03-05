All new perks for Guardian Games weapons in Destiny 2 Heresy

Like many annual event weapons in Destiny 2, the Guardian Games will have its gear pieces changed. Many weapons from previous editions of the event will have their perk pools changed to get updated with the current sandbox. That means even perks from the latest episode will be added to weapons that are over two years old. Hence, players will now have a strong incentive to run the event activities and get a god roll weapon.

This article lists the old weapons and the perks that will be implemented in Guardian Games 2025. Note that event weapons are exclusive and can't be farmed once the event is over.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025 weapon reissued perks

1) The Title

The Title in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

One of the first weapons in Guardian Games, The Title is a Void Aggressive Framed Submachine Gun that fires at 720 rounds per minute. It initially came with a special Origin Trait called "Classy Contender," allowing the user to gain Class Ability Energy with kills. The Trait will be available in the 2025 version, too, with the following perks:

Third column: Repulsor Brace, Grave Robber, Threat Detector, Perpetual Motion, To the Pain, Closing Time, and Recycled Energy.

Repulsor Brace, Grave Robber, Threat Detector, Perpetual Motion, To the Pain, Closing Time, and Recycled Energy. Fourth column: Destabilizing Rounds, Swashbuckler, Surrounded, Rangefinder, Elemental Honing, Clown Cartridge, and Demoralize.

2) Hullabaloo

Hullabaloo (Image via Bungie)

Hullabaloo is a unique weapon in the game, and there are not many Heavy Grenade Launchers that share the same archetype. The only other weapon is the Dimensional Hypotrochoid from Lightfall. The archetype is "Compressed Wave Frame," allowing the weapons to shoot a wave of elemental damage, similar to Wave Framed special Grenade Launchers.

Hullabaloo will have the following perks in Guardian Games 2025:

Third column: Voltshot, Field Prep, Impulse Amplifier, Envious Assassin, Envious Arsenal, Stats for All, and Discord.

Voltshot, Field Prep, Impulse Amplifier, Envious Assassin, Envious Arsenal, Stats for All, and Discord. Fourth column: Golden Tricorn, Chain Reaction, One for All, Cascade Point, Rolling Storm, Strategist, and Adrenaline Junkie.

3) Taraxippos

Taraxippos (Image via Bungie)

A Strand Lightweight Framed Scout Rifle, which is also the only of its kind in the archetype wielding the Strand element. It comes with a high fire rate and perks suited for all activities. Here is a list of perks expected on Taraxippos for 2025 Guardian Games:

Third column: Zen Moment, Keep Away, Fourth Time's the Charm, Enlightened Action, Perfect Float, Lone Wolf, and Closing Time.

Zen Moment, Keep Away, Fourth Time's the Charm, Enlightened Action, Perfect Float, Lone Wolf, and Closing Time. Fourth column: Hatchling, Precision Instrument, Kill Clip, Explosive Payload, High Ground, Tear, and Eye of the Storm.

There is a new Arc Trace Rifle scheduled to be released with Guardian Games 2025. The release date of the event has been confirmed to be March 11, 2025, alongside Heresy Act II.

