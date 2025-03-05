Every new Artifact perk confirmed for Destiny 2 Heresy Act II

Bungie has now confirmed new Artifact perks for Destiny 2: Heresy Act II. Starting March 11, an additional row will be added to the bottom of the "Tablet of Ruin," where players can purchase five new perks by accumulating enough EXPs. Those with 12 unlocks can refund one of the existing perks from Act I and then use that token to purchase any Act II perk.

During a developer livestream on March 4, Bungie confirmed every perk coming with Act II and how they will act as a catalyst for meta shift.

Destiny 2 Heresy Act II Artifact perks

Here is the list of all Artifact perks confirmed for Heresy Act II:

Overload Trace Rifles: Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifle causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and exhausting them. Strong against Overload Champions.

Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifle causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and exhausting them. Strong against Overload Champions. Beam Medic: Rapid Trace Rifle final blows heal you and nearby allies. Powerful combatants increase the amount.

Rapid Trace Rifle final blows heal you and nearby allies. Powerful combatants increase the amount. Elemental Siphon: Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped super.

Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped super. Harsh Refraction: Trace Rifles do more damage to targets afflicted by elemental debuffs matching their element type.

Trace Rifles do more damage to targets afflicted by elemental debuffs matching their element type. Limit Break: Casting a Super while you are critically wounded or have an elemental buff matching your Super element grants a period of increased Super damage.

From the looks of it, the meta will lean heavily toward Trace Rifles, as the first four perks can grant benefits to the weapon type. The community got their mind on one specific weapon, which is the all-powerful Microcosm Heavy Trace Rifle from The Final Shape expansion.

Regarding the Limit Break perk, players can gain the damage buff from Radiant, an elemental buff from the Solar subclass, and deal increased damage with Golden Gun, a super from the Solar subclass.

Thundercrash from Bolt Charge, Sentinel Shields from Volatile, Winter's Wrath from Frost Armor, and a few more are just some examples of supers that can benefit from this perk.

As mentioned earlier, the total unlocks a player can have will still be 12. Hence, if anyone wants to purchase the new perks, they must first refund the old ones before making a new purchase.

