Every new seasonal weapon coming in Destiny 2 Heresy Act II

Destiny 2 Heresy Act II will act as a new entry in the episode, allowing players to engage in new activities, farm new weapons, and also add to the story missions. However, many players are eagerly waiting on new gear pieces for their existing builds or new ones since Episode Heresy is granting Adept seasonal weapons with increased stats.

This article lists the weapons coming alongside Heresy Act II.

Destiny 2 Heresy II seasonal weapons and perks

1) Anamnesis

Anamnesis in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Anamnesis is a Void Lightweight Framed Bow that saw a weird run in Act I. Due to a bug, several players were able to get this weapon. However, this was not meant to be, as Anamnesis is scheduled for Act II. Regardless, a small part of the community already has this weapon, with the rest waiting for the Act II launch.

Here are the perks:

Third column: Archer's Tempo, Dragonfly, Successful Warmup, Hip Fire Grip, Repulsor Brace, To the Pain, and Perfect Float.

Archer's Tempo, Dragonfly, Successful Warmup, Hip Fire Grip, Repulsor Brace, To the Pain, and Perfect Float. Fourth column: Destabilizing Rounds, Demoralize, Adagio, Impulse Amplifier, Sword Logic, Moving Target, and Explosive Head.

2) Afterlight

Afterlight in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Afterlight is a Void Adaptive Framed Fusion Rifle. Since Fusion Rifles have been getting a direct buff from the "Particle Reconstruction" Artifact perk, this particular gear piece will come in handy.

Here are the perks:

Third column: Under Pressure, Grave Robber, Lead from Gold, Discord, Offhand Strike, Ambitious Assassin, and Pugilist.

Under Pressure, Grave Robber, Lead from Gold, Discord, Offhand Strike, Ambitious Assassin, and Pugilist. Fourth column: Reservoir Burst, Swashbuckler, Adagio, Cornered, Vorpal Weapon, Successful Warmup, and Destabilizing Rounds.

3) Refusal of the Call

Refusal of the Call (Image via Bungie)

A Strand Glaive with the Adaptive Glaive archetype. Not much is known regarding the weapon except for the following perks:

Third column: Impulse Amplifier, Slice, Wilting at Windmills, Envious Assassin, Replenishing Aegis, Discord, and Auto-Loading Holster.

Impulse Amplifier, Slice, Wilting at Windmills, Envious Assassin, Replenishing Aegis, Discord, and Auto-Loading Holster. Fourth column: Melee Momentum, Vorpal Weapon, Unstoppable Force, Sword Logic, Close to Melee, Disruption Break, and Beacon Rounds.

4) Division

Division in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Division is an Arc Heavy Burst Sidearm. Here are the perks:

Third column: Perfect Float, Eddy Current, Hip-Fire Grip, To The Pain, Pugilist, Grave Robber, and Encore.

Perfect Float, Eddy Current, Hip-Fire Grip, To The Pain, Pugilist, Grave Robber, and Encore. Fourth column: Voltshot, Kill Clip, Sword Logic, Swashbuckler, Offhand Strike, Eye of the Storm, and Surrounded.

5) Mirror Imago

Mirror Imago (Image via Bungie)

The Adaptive Submachine Gun of the bunch, Mirror Imago is a Strand weapon that fires 900 rounds per minute. The perks include:

Third column: Recycled Energy, Subsistence, Grave Robber, Pugilist, To the Pain, Moving Target, and Overflow.

Recycled Energy, Subsistence, Grave Robber, Pugilist, To the Pain, Moving Target, and Overflow. Fourth column: Hatchling, Target Lock, Swashbuckler, Sword Logic, Permeability, Offhand Strike, and Unrelenting.

