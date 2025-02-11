Watchful Eye god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Watchful Eye is a new Legendary Machine Gun that has been added to the Destiny 2 Heresy loot pool. This Arc weapon is from the Aggressive Framed archetype family, with increased base stats and powerful perks that can synergize directly with the Artifact perks. Even without the Artifact, players can easily place this weapon in their builds, enhance the perks, and clear rooms full of enemies in any difficulty.
This article lists the best perks recommended on the Watchful Eye for PvE and PvP.
Watchful Eye PvE god roll guide in Destiny 2
Here is a list of all the perks recommended for PvE in Watchful Eye:
- Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.
- Appended Mag for increased magazine size.
- Wellspring for gaining ability energy with kills. The energy is distributed across three different abilities.
- Rolling Storm for gaining Bolt Charge with final kills. A bonus charge can be gained while being Amplified.
Having maximum Bolt Charge can turn this weapon into a mini-Thunderlord, using which you can deal increased damage to any target. However, Jolting Feedback is a great alternative in the fourth column, alongside Killing Tally for more damage, or Target Lock for damage against bosses.
Overflow is a decent alternative as a utility perk.
Watchful Eye PvP god roll guide in Destiny 2
Here is a list of all the perks recommended for PvP in Watchful Eye:
- Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability on the weapon.
- Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability on the weapon.
- Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and Accuracy while pulling the trigger.
- Killing Tally for increased damage after kills.
Machine Guns are usually quite powerful against Guardians, and don't require that much tuning to optimize. Regardless, the perks mentioned above should do the job.
How to get Watchful Eye in Destiny 2
Watchful Eye can be obtained from The Nether activity, via encounter completions or loot chests. You can even target-farm the weapon via the Tome of Want. Note that each perk in the Watchful Eye can be enhanced, so think carefully before you invest in specific perks.
You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:
- All Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I
- Imminence Destiny 2 god roll guide
- Psychopomp god roll guide
- Adamantite god roll guide
- Patron of Lost Causes god roll guide
- Critical Anomaly god roll guide
- Episode Heresy weekly reset
- Adamantite god roll guide
- Essence of Desire farm guide
- Best ways to heal in The Nether
- Easiest way to get The Queenbreaker Catalyst