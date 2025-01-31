Destiny 2 Artifact perks for Episode Heresy Act I

New Artifact in Destiny 2 Heresy Act I will pave the way for new builds to take flight, alongside new meta. These Artifacts have several perks that get directly implemented on an active character after they are unlocked. After completing a prologue quest, players will get the Heresy Artifact at the start of the season. The next step usually involves players accumulating EXP, and unlocking 12 perks that suit their builds.

This article lists every perk in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I. Note that the following acts will add ten more perks, up to 35 perks at the end of Act III.

Disclaimer: Some notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Bungie announces Destiny 2 Episode Heresy artifact perks for Act I

Expand Tweet

Trending

Column 1:

Unstoppable Fusion: Aiming down sights for a brief period with any Fusion Rifle you are wielding loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants.

Aiming down sights for a brief period with any Fusion Rifle you are wielding loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Overload Machine Guns: Shots from Machine Guns you are wielding disrupt combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and exhausting them. Strong against Overload Champions. Machine Guns are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage.

Shots from Machine Guns you are wielding disrupt combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and exhausting them. Strong against Overload Champions. Machine Guns are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage. Piercing Sidearms: Your equipped Sidearms fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sidearms are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Your equipped Sidearms fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sidearms are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Anti-Barrier Sniper Rifle: Sniper Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sniper Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Sniper Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sniper Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Glaive: Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Glaives are always overcharged when the modifier is active. This perk will be enabled when you equip a weapon of the appropriate archetype.

Column 2:

Overclock and Load: While you are amplified or have Bolt Charge, Arc weapons gain increased handling and reload speed.

While you are amplified or have Bolt Charge, Arc weapons gain increased handling and reload speed. Deep Alchemy: Weapons with the Subjugation Origin Trait gain stability and reload speed for a short duration when hitting any target. These weapons are also overcharged when that modifier is active.

Weapons with the Subjugation Origin Trait gain stability and reload speed for a short duration when hitting any target. These weapons are also overcharged when that modifier is active. Volatile Marksman: Rapid Void weapon precision hits and rapid Void weapon final blows grant Volatile Rounds.

Rapid Void weapon precision hits and rapid Void weapon final blows grant Volatile Rounds. Legend Incarnate: Weapons with the Timelost Magazine Origin Trait gain bonus damage; these weapons are also overcharged when that modifier is active.

Weapons with the Timelost Magazine Origin Trait gain bonus damage; these weapons are also overcharged when that modifier is active. Unraveling Orbs: Picking up an Orb of Power or a Tangle grants Strand weapons Unraveling Rounds.

Column 3:

Hold the Line: While surrounded, Machine Guns and Glaives gain increased reload speed and stability; final blows heal you.

While surrounded, Machine Guns and Glaives gain increased reload speed and stability; final blows heal you. Dielectric: Defeating Arc-debuffed targets grants Bolt Charge.

Defeating Arc-debuffed targets grants Bolt Charge. King’s Vestige: Defeating powerful Taken loads your weapon with Taken energy. The next time you fire, launch 3 Taken seeker rounds that disrupt and exhaust targets.

Defeating powerful Taken loads your weapon with Taken energy. The next time you fire, launch 3 Taken seeker rounds that disrupt and exhaust targets. Disruptor Spike: Improves the effects of Exhaust and Sever, lowering a target’s damage output even further. Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage.

Improves the effects of Exhaust and Sever, lowering a target’s damage output even further. Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage. Photonic Flare: Defeating an exhausted or severed target with Arc damage releases a blinding burst. Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage. Exhaust is applied by disrupting combatants or weapons with the Psychohack or Subjugation Origin Traits.

Column 4:

Dreadful Finisher: Defeating powerful combatants with your finisher spawns Special ammo for you and your allies; defeated Subjugators, Tormentors, or Champions spawn more ammo.

Defeating powerful combatants with your finisher spawns Special ammo for you and your allies; defeated Subjugators, Tormentors, or Champions spawn more ammo. Maligned Harvest: Rapidly applying Volatile causes your next instance of Void weapon damage to create a weakening burst.

Rapidly applying Volatile causes your next instance of Void weapon damage to create a weakening burst. Flashover: When you gain maximum Bolt Charge, you also become amplified. Lightning bolts deal more damage.

When you gain maximum Bolt Charge, you also become amplified. Lightning bolts deal more damage. Horde Shuttle: Damaging unraveled targets with a weapon occasionally spawn a Threadling.

Damaging unraveled targets with a weapon occasionally spawn a Threadling. No Bell: Rapid Glaive melee final blows grant Special ammo Glaives additional ammo. Blocking damage with Glaives increases their melee damage to targets.

Column 5:

Particle Reconstruction: Dealing sustained damage with Fusion Rifles or Linear Fusion Rifles partially refills the magazine from reserves and grants them bonus damage for a short duration against that target.

Dealing sustained damage with Fusion Rifles or Linear Fusion Rifles partially refills the magazine from reserves and grants them bonus damage for a short duration against that target. Elemental Supercharger: Defeating exhausted or severed targets with weapons that match your Super element grants Super energy. Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage.

Defeating exhausted or severed targets with weapons that match your Super element grants Super energy. Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage. Heavy Ordnance Regeneration: Dealing sustained damage to targets with a Heavy Machine Gun or Rocket Launcher grants damage resistance and increases grenade and melee regeneration for a short duration.

Dealing sustained damage to targets with a Heavy Machine Gun or Rocket Launcher grants damage resistance and increases grenade and melee regeneration for a short duration. Defibrillating Blast: Stunning a Champion grants maximum stacks of Bolt Charge. Triggers an Arc bolt that heals you and jolts combatants that it damages.

Stunning a Champion grants maximum stacks of Bolt Charge. Triggers an Arc bolt that heals you and jolts combatants that it damages. Void Flux: Defeating weakened targets with a Void weapon applies Volatile to nearby targets. Powerful targets increase the radius of the explosion.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy is scheduled to go live on February 4, 2025.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback