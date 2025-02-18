Warlord's Spear god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Warlord's Spear is the newest addition to the Iron Banner loot pool in Destiny 2 Heresy. Due to the various implementations done to the Arc synergies, this new Arc Trace Rifle will fit right in with the Sandbox. There aren't many Legendary Arc Trace Rifles in the game, except for Path of Least Resistance, which is rare. Hence, the Warlord's Ruin should be your main priority in the Iron Banner, especially if you want a decent Arc Special weapon.

This article showcases the best perks of the new Warlord's Spear Trace Rifle for PvE and PvP. Players looking to get this must engage in Iron Banner PvP matches. However, compared to competitive PvP, Iron Banner is more casual-friendly, making it approachable for all players.

Warlord's Spear PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Warlord's Spear PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all Warlord's Spear perks recommended for PvE:

Chambered Compensator for reduced recoil and increased Stability.

for reduced recoil and increased Stability. Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Rewind Rounds for getting ammo back based on the number of hits before the magazine is empty.

for getting ammo back based on the number of hits before the magazine is empty. Detonator Beam for an explosion around the target after dealing sustained damage.

The aforementioned perks are meant for damaging challenging combatants and should work against minor mobs. However, to make the weapon even more powerful against mobs, Jolting Feedback or Killing Tally should also work as alternatives in the fourth column.

Loose Change is a decent utility perk to pair with Jolting Feedback, and have increased reload speed.

Warlord's Spear PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Warlord's Spear PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all Warlord's Spear perks recommended for PvP:

Chambered Compensator for reduced recoil and increased Stability.

for reduced recoil and increased Stability. Projection Fuse for increased Range.

for increased Range. Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and Accuracy while holding down the trigger.

for increased Stability and Accuracy while holding down the trigger. Target Lock for increased damage based on how long the weapon is being fired on a target.

Detonating Beam is a decent alternative in the fourth column.

How to get Warlord's Spear in Destiny 2?

Warlord's Spear can be obtained from Iron Banner matches, Saladin's Reputation offering, or the Focused Decoding section in exchange for Engram and Glimmer. If you are struggling to get the weapon as drop, you can always collect Engrams, unlock Warlord's Spear from Saladin's reputation inventory, and then focus using the Engrams and Glimmer.

