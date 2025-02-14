Destiny 2 Update 8.2.0.1 full patch notes: Nether healing fixed, Last Word nerf, Microcosm enabled, and more

  • home icon
By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 14, 2025 11:39 IST
Destiny 2 The Nether (Image via Bungie)
The first mid-week patch in Destiny 2 Heresy brings significant changes to the game. While the overall reactions to the episode have been quite positive, issues persist in core activities and the sandbox, making things challenging for players to work around. However, some of the tweaks in this update are expected to turn things around.

This article lists everything related to the new 8.2.0.1 update for Destiny 2 Heresy.

Disclaimer: The patch notes mentioned here are from Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 Update 8.2.0.1 full patch notes

Activities

Seasonal

Heresy

The Nether

The Nether in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
  • Fixed an issue where several healing sources were providing less health restoration than intended.
  • Fixed an issue where some perks could kickstart passive health restoration, resulting in more health restoration than intended.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing a high rate of #guitar errors.
The Nether Exploration

  • Adjusted some scaling values in addition to the above healing source changes.
  • We will continue to monitor how challenging the solo experience feels.

Revenant

Kell&#039;s Fall in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
  • Fixed an issue where some versions of Onslaught, Tomb of Elders, and Kell's Fall were missing modifiers.
  • Fixed an issue where Major Fieldworks could not be accessed.

Dungeons and Raids

General

  • Fixed an issue where raids and dungeons showed burns and surges.

Exotic Missions

The Whisper

  • Fixed an honestly amazing issue where Tulgorh, the Aspect of Agony, was somehow replaced by Jimmy, the Aspect of Placeholding.
  • We wish you the best, Jimbo!
  • Back to work, Tulgorh.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Exotic Armor

Hunter

Radiant Dance Machines in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Radiant Dance Machine

  • Temporarily excluded The Last Word and Dead Man’s Tale from getting the hip-fire range and accuracy buffs provided by this Exotic.
  • We will revisit this in a future update to enable them to interact with the Exotic in a more balanced manner.
  • Returned the dodge refund portion.
  • Reduced the amount of energy gained from Primary weapon kills against Guardians from 100% to 33% when class ability energy is not full.
  • With full class ability energy, triggering the effect will continue to grant an additional temporary charge.
  • Temporary charges are removed on death, after use, or on phase transitions.

Armor Ornaments

  • Fixed an issue where the Chain Piston Ornament for Synthoceps was not present in the armor inspection menu.

Weapons

Exotic Weapons

Microcosm Trace Rifle (Image via Bungie)
  • Fixed an issue where Microcosm could get Heavy ammo from picking up Special ammo bricks. The weapon has been re-enabled game-wide.

Weapon perks

  • Fixed an issue where Auto-Loading Holster could be activated without stowing the weapon.

Weapon Ammo

  • Fixed an issue where standard PvE ammo bricks were granting less ammunition than intended.

Abilities

Artifact

Overload Machine Gun perk in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
  • Fixed an issue where the Overload Machine Gun perk was not granting Overload to Machine Guns.

Bounties and Pursuits

  • Fixed an issue where the Vault of Glass Deepsight weapon pursuit on Hawthorne was not visible.
  • This pursuit can be completed once a week per account for a guaranteed Deepsight weapon.

Collections

  • Fixed an issue where the Lunar New Year accessories did not appear in Collections.

General

  • Fixed a weapon issue that could cause a #guitar error or the game to crash.

