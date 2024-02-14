Destiny 2 Indebted Kindness god rolls, drop locations, and more

Indebted Kindness is the first-ever Sidearm in Destiny 2 that can shoot rocket projectiles at enemies. It comes with the "Rocket-Assisted" Framed archetype, which, until Season of the Wish, wasn't a part of the game's vast arsenal of archetypes. Players were confused about the weapon's usage inside activities, leading many to discard it on Day 1.

However, as days passed, Indebted Kindness became a somewhat regular weapon for everyone inside activities. This article will guide you through all the best perks to use for this Special-loaded Sidearm.

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned here are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. With numerous choosable perks, a god roll on a weapon can easily vary from player to player. This article lists the best ones judging by stats and in-game meta.

Indebted Kindness god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Indebted Kindness PvE god roll for add-clearing (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for the Indebted Kindness Sidearm in Destiny 2 PvE:

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Lead from Gold for special ammo upon picking up heavy ammo bricks.

Voltshot for jolting rounds after reloading the weapon on kill.

The perks above are meant for a more add-clearing approach alongside Arc builds on all classes.

Indebted Kindness god roll for elite (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are meant for the boss or elite DPS:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius.

Tactical Mag for reload speed and Stability

Impulse Amplifier for increased Velocity and Reload Speed.

Surrounded for increased damage with three or more enemies nearby.

While Indebted Kindness may shoot rocket projectiles, it is still recommended to go for a more add-clearing approach rather than boss DPS in the endgame.

Indebted Kindness god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Indebted Kindness PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended on the Indebted Kindness Sidearm for Destiny 2 PvP:

Smart Drift Control for Stability, recoil, Velocity, and Handling.

High-Explosive Ordnance for increased Blast Radius and Velocity.

Enlightened Action for increased Handling and Reload Speed upon dealing damage.

Adagio for increased Handling and damage after defeating an enemy.

Beacon Rounds can be a great perk to have in the third column.

How to get Indebted Kindness in Destiny 2

Indebted Kindness can be found exclusively in the Warlord's Ruin Dungeon in Destiny 2. While most Legendary weapons are often locked behind specific encounters, this special Sidearm can be farmed from all three encounters, including Rathil, Locus Ogre, and Hefnd. However, players can farm any one of these encounters countless times until they get the favorable perk combinations.

To use the weapon correctly, anyone can use the Indebted Kindness as a regular Rocket Launcher. Shooting one projectile at an enemy can affect anything adjacent to the impact radius.