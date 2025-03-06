Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine event: Everything you should know ahead of Heresy Act III

Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine event was announced alongside the developer livestream on March 4, 2025. It will be a Dungeon-run activity, where players can participate in contest modes of three Dungeons for free. There will also be weapon rewards associated with these Dungeons, all of which will return with new perks, and Adept versions.

This article lists everything you should know regarding the Rite of the Nine event in Heresy Act III.

Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine event details

1) What it's about

As mentioned, the Rite of the Nine will be a Dungeon-related event, where you can run three older Dungeons in contest mode and earn rewards. Note that this time-limited event will be free for everyone. The expected runtime should be from the start of Act III until the next expansion, although the exact runtime remains unknown for now.

The Dungeons in question include Prophecy, Ghosts of the Deep, and Spire of the Watcher.

Since there have been several positive reactions surrounding the recent contest modes in newly released Dungeons, Bungie will be adding older ones with a challenging difficulty.

Completing challenges and the Dungeon each week will reward you with both standard and Adept versions of weapons. Each Dungeon will offer four weapons – a specific weapon can be attuned to increase its drop chance. Aside from the perk pools, the Dungeon weapons have undergone a paint job, which now aligns a lot with the Nine's theme.

2) Explore mode

Aside from the usual Dungeon runs, there will also be 'Explore mode,' which will guide you through each mechanic in the Dungeon. For example, if you are a new player lost in the opening encounter of the 'Spire of the Watcher' Dungeon, a small note will pop up in the center, stating each mechanic.

Explore mode in Spire of the Watcher (Image via Bungie)

For the traversal section, otherwise known as the jumping puzzles, you will no longer encounter darkness zones and revive timers. This will allow everyone to follow objective markers and traverse through these sections at their pace.

3) Ultimatum mode

Ultimatum mode is the more difficult part of the event, and the meat of it. It will follow a contest mode with challenging modifiers to make a player's life more difficult in a Dungeon.

4) Loot

Standard weapon from Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned, 12 weapons will be added – four from each Dungeon. These weapons are the same as existing ones from their respective Dungeons, with a few twists to the perk pools. There will be standard and Adept versions of all weapons available. However, Adept weapons can only be farmed from Ultimatum mode, alongside a title, emblems, and a weapon cosmetic.

Adept weapon from Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine (Image via Bungie)

Rite of the Nine will also grant a social space, much like the Into the Light event, where players can earn bounties and attune for specific weapons.

