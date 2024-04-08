5 major updates in Destiny 2 Into the Light

Destiny 2 Into the Light promises major additions to the game, alongside tweaks to the sandbox. Bungie's three consecutive livestreams were enough to give players an idea of what to expect, most of which have been received positively by the community. From reprised fan-favorite weapons to returning missions, the company seems to be providing its player base with everything that was asked of them.

This article lists every major update with the Into the Light expansion, starting from April 9, 2024, at the weekly reset time.

The Mountaintop, Zero Hour, sandbox changes, and other major updates coming in Destiny 2 Into the Light

Here is a summary of all major updates coming in Destiny 2 Into the Light free expansion:

Return of fan-favorite weapons

Zero Hour and Whisper

Sandbox changes

Onslaught game mode

Name change and character customization

Details on each of these changes have been mentioned below.

1) Return of fan-favorite weapons

The Recluse in Destiny 2 Into the Light (Image via Bungie)

One of the primary attractions for players in Into the Light is the return of weapons such as The Recluse, The Mountaintop, and many more. These gear pieces were vaulted with the Beyond Light expansion, leading many players to rage and quit the game. Hence, the upcoming "Brave" weapons are a gateway to their return in Destiny 2.

Some of the returning weapons in the Brave arsenal include:

The Mountaintop

The Recluse

Luna's Howl

Hammerhead

Blast Furnace

Fallen Guillotine

Hung Jury Sr4

Succession

Midnight Coup

Forbearance

Edge Transit

Elsie's Rifle (new)

Some names, such as the Fallen Guillotine, Succession, Hung Jury, and Forbearance, will be re-issued with new perks. Bungie also confirmed the perks pools of every Brave weapon in Into the Light.

2) Zero Hour and Whisper

Whisper and Zero Hour missions in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

If the returning weapons weren't enough for everyone, Bungie is bringing back two of the best Destiny 2 missions ever: Zero Hour and Whisper. Much like the Exotic missions in the game's current version, the Outbreak Perfected and Whisper of Worm weapons from these two missions will be craftable with selectable perks.

Whisper will become available with the start of the expansion, with Zero Hour scheduled for a May 2024 release. Bungie confirmed a few changes to the hidden secret in both these missions, with the overall tileset mostly remaining the same.

3) Sandbox changes

Into the Light weapons (Image via Bungie)

Plenty of weapons, archetypes, and perks will be updated, including the implementations of nerfs and buffs. The main aim of this is to shift the meta going into The Final Shape. Some noteworthy changes coming to the game include:

Damage buff of breech Grenade Launchers

Master of Arms damage nerf by 15%

Quicksilver Storm rocket build-up takes longer

Last Word base damage buff

Disorienting Grenades radius nerf

Bungie also confirmed some significant changes to the PvP sandbox, where multiple weapons will get tweaked.

4) A new game mode called "Onslaught"

Onslaught activity shown in Destiny 2 Dev livestream (Image via Bungie)

Players will spend most of their time in the new horde mode activity, "Onslaught." It works as a tower-defense mode where three fireteam members must defend a structure against waves of enemies by building traps, decoys, and more. All weapons and abilities can be used to their full potential, up to 50 waves.

Onslaught will also have a separate Legend mode, alongside various challenges. Typically, running a tougher version of the game mode will help everyone gain significantly increased loot.

Weapons tied to the pool will mostly be Brave weapons from the Into the Light arsenal, mentioned above.

5) Name-changing and character customization

Destiny 2 character customization (Image via Bungie)

After two years, players can change their Bungie names, regardless of the platform. Hence, anyone tired of having the same in-game display name since The Witch Queen can change it starting April 9, 2024.

Additionally, any active character's appearance can be changed once the update is out. Features such as Head, Hair, Body Type, Face, and Markings can be changed, leaving only Race/Origin as constant and unchangeable.