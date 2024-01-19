Bungie confirms character appearance customization in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is scheduled to finally receive a feature that will allow players to change the character appearance of their existing accounts. Being one of the most requested features since the game's release, the news has made many players happy. The confirmation came through the weekly TWID of January 18, 2024, stating the details of the feature with a few limitations.

Players can expect the feature to arrive before The Final Shape, specifically in a March update in 2024. This article provides all the details regarding the upcoming character customization in Destiny 2, including the settings, limitations, and more.

Players can now change the appearance of existing characters in Destiny 2

The request for altering any existing character's appearance has been one of the most requested features in Destiny 2. Many couldn't change their characters' genders or races years after the title's initial launch. While these features will still be unavailable for customization, someone with an unwanted mark on their Guardian can change it with just a button.

Expand Tweet

Here is what Bungie had to say regarding the whole feature:

"Let's see if this sounds familiar: You created a very edgy Awoken when you were a teenager. Maybe you chose some regrettable markings on your Human’s face, or you didn’t coordinate the colors of your Exo’s mouth and eyes. Or perhaps your character's body type no longer represents who you are.

Sharing further insight on the feature:

No matter the reason, you'll be able to change your Guardian’s look when character customization goes live in an update before the release of The Final Shape. To do so, you'll only need to launch Destiny 2 and you'll notice a new option when you hover over a character at the character selection screen."

The company followed this statement by confirming that customization of characters can be done at any time without a cost or limit to the number of changes. However, note that the character's race or origin won't be changeable, as players won't be able to change an Awoken Hunter to a Human one.

Character creation screen (Image via Bungie)

The only features that players can change include head, body type, face, markings, and hair.