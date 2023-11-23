5 Destiny 2 Season of the Wish features everyone is looking forward to

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is just around the corner, and fans are looking forward to major changes in the game's final season. Bungie recently unveiled the latest season through the Imbaru Puzzle. Players were challenged to solve the puzzle in the featured dungeon, Savathun’s Spire. Interestingly, the dungeon revealed several secrets and features that fans are excited about.

Destiny 2's Season of the Wish marks the final season before The Final Shape comes into play. With several announced modifications leading up to the release, it's easy to get lost in the details.

Here are some features players are looking forward to ahead of the Season of the Wish release.

New dungeon, Ritual Weapons, and other exciting features in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

1) New dungeon

Bungie announces launch of new dungeon ahead of Season of the Wish (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has announced the addition of yet another dungeon to Destiny 2. This will be the eighth dungeon in the game, which is set to be released on December 1, 2023, following the release of the Season of the Wish. While further details have yet to be revealed, fans are already speculating that the Power Level required for the dungeon would be above 1,800.

It is also likely that the upcoming dungeon will take place in the Dreaming City. This would mark the first time Destiny 2 features two dungeons in the same location. Access to the new dungeon is granted to Lightfall expansion owners, while others can obtain a dungeon key for participation.

2) Ritual weapon

Ritual Weapon will be launched in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish also marks the introduction of Chivalric Fire, a groundbreaking Void Caster frame sword that falls under the category of ritual weapons.

To obtain the Chivalric Fire, players must reach maximum rank with the ritual vendors multiple times. The first completion grants the weapon, while subsequent achievements provide ritual ornaments to enhance the weapon's power.

3) Witcher collab

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish will feature new Witcher skins (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 is set to host its next crossover event featuring cosmetics inspired by Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series. With the release of Season of the Wish, players can customize their Destiny 2 characters with new armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, ship, Sparrow, emote, and finisher, all drawing inspiration from the iconic monster-slayer.

The Witcher-themed armor sets for each class, featuring a wolf pendant and double swords on their back, promise a stylish addition to the game. While pricing details were not initially provided, past collaborations have typically been priced at 2,000 Silver per class.

4) Matchmaking changes

There will be matchmaking changes in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 is set to make adjustments to its Crucible matchmaking systems, responding to longstanding community concerns. The introduction of Skill-Based Matchmaking in the Quickplay PvP playlist received backlash from Destiny 2 players, with many high-skilled players finding every playlist using this system, resulting in consistently challenging matches.

In response, Destiny 2 is altering how the lobbies are balanced to distribute higher-skill players more evenly. Additionally, adjustments to the Confidence rating, a Glicko-based system used to determine player skill, aim to refine the matchmaking experience further.

5) Sparrow PvP

Sparrow will be launched in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is introducing Sparrow Control, a game mode that is a variation of the beloved Control mode. It features large maps where players can ride on Sparrows.

Participating in Sparrow Control during specific weeks will allow players to earn a medal as a reward. While there won't be new PvP maps accompanying Sparrow Control, the playlist will offer a curated selection of larger maps.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is set to roll out on November 28, 2023.