All Destiny 2 raids ranked in terms of difficulty

Destiny 2 provides their players with extreme raids that test their skills while being fun to play. These raids allow you to take down strong bosses and acquire astonishing loot. The game has many raids, and choosing which one to do first can be difficult. While it can be easy for veteran players to complete any raid in Destiny 2, beginners will have a tough time if they start off with complicated raids.

There are eight raids in the game, and some are more difficult than others. Here's a list of all the raids in Destiny 2 ranked in terms of their difficulty.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Vaul of Glass, Last Wish, and 6 other raids in Destiny 2

8) Vault of Glass

Vault of Glass is one of the easier raids that beginners can compete in (Image via Bungie)

Vault of Glass is a raid that even beginners can conquer in Destiny 2. The raid is located on Venus and doesn't require much power, making it easy for any guardian to complete. While Vault of Glass demands heavy damage, it has very simple mechanics that don't require precision.

This raid is pretty straightforward and has no complex mechanics, making it the easiest raid in the title.

7) Deep Stone Crypt

One of the raids that requires constant communication from players (Image via Bungie)

The Destiny 2 raid revolves around securing the Deep Stone Crypt from the House of Salvation. It is located on the Moon of Europa and consists of mechanics that are fairly simple to learn. The raid consists of a few puzzles, and the combat difficulty is not very high. It can teach players about mechanics that require communication and teamwork.

Deep Stone Crypt is a little more difficult than Vault of Glass because of the mechanics and the constant communication it requires, but it can still be completed quickly.

6) Crota's End

Crota's End is the most recent addition to the raids (Image via Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Crota's End raid is located in the Hellmouth and can be easily conquered if you focus on the objective. The raid will test teamwork and patience because of the many pitfalls it has. You must also be prepared for the first encounter, as that can be the most challenging part of this raid. This part can take a lot of time to complete if not done correctly. The third encounter in this Season of the Witch raid requires a lot of damage from the team, but the rest of the raid can be quickly completed.

5) Root of Nightmares

The Root of Nightmares raid requires players to connect nodes (Image via Bungie)

You can find Root of Nightmares in the Neomuna map in Destiny 2. The raid requires players to connect nodes on each side of the room. The mechanics are straightforward, but the third encounter in Root of Nightmares poses a threat because of the sheer variety of mechanics.

It is one of the newer raids with low requirements and can be relatively easy with the right team and weapons. The only challenging part of this raid is the change in mechanics during the third encounter, which can cause some problems for newcomers.

4) King's Fall

King's Fall is a long raid and requires proper teamwork (Image via Bungie)

King's Fall is a pretty long raid in Destiny 2 and demands dedication from all the team members. The game mechanics vary between raids, making it a little challenging for guardians. The raid introduces you to multi-step encounters and can teach you a lot about raids if you haven't participated in many of them. While the mechanics require engagement from everyone in the game, it can be pretty easy to master after a bit of dedication.

King's Fall is an excellent way to get familiar with raids and raid bosses in Destiny 2, as it requires concentration and teamwork while not being too challenging.

3) Garden of Salvation

Garden of Salvation is one of the most visually pleasing raids (Image via Bungie)

The Garden of Salvation raid is located in the Black Garden and pits Destiny 2 players against tough bosses. The raid consists of four encounters and a jumping puzzle. The mechanics of this raid are pretty challenging and require a lot of practice and teamwork. You might also struggle with the final boss of the raid. Mechanics in this raid vary between encounters, giving you a tough time during the raid.

All the players are required to do something, making this one of the more challenging raids in Destiny 2. You can also get the Exotic rifle Divinity through this raid.

2) Last Wish

Last Wish has the hardest mechanics among all the raids (Image via Bungie)

Players have called this one of the best and most brutal raids in Destiny 2. Last Wish has astonishing visuals and is fun to participate in. However, the raid can be challenging as it has some of the most demanding mechanics, and they change with every encounter. The symbol system in this raid can also be challenging for many as more symbols are added as you progress in the raid.

Some of the mechanics in Last Wish require precise execution, but everything about this raid is fun, from the visuals to the boss fights. As one of the most brutal raids in Destiny 2, it also offers extravagant loot. While the raid is tough and requires the utmost precision, all the members of the party don't have to participate at once, placing it at number two on this list.

1) Vow of the Disciple

Vow of the Disciple is the hardest raid because of its mechanics and the boss (Image via Bungie)

The Vow of the Disciple raid takes place on a pyramid ship in Savathun's Throne World and is one of the toughest raids in Destiny 2. The mechanics, the loot, and the boss make this raid fun and challenging. The raid also requires good communication and teamwork. While this raid can be tricky because of how it requires every player to participate, it is one of the most rewarding raids as well.

The main challenge in the raid is the final boss, Rhulk, as it has exponential DPS. The demanding boss fight, challenging mechanics, and the length of this raid make it the most challenging raid in Destiny 2.