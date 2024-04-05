All new Destiny 2 PvP updates for Into the Light

Destiny 2 PvP changes for 7.3.6 will be implemented alongside the Into the Light expansion. Players will see different game modes for competitive playlists and a few major rules regarding matchmaking manipulation. All of these changes were announced via a TWID blog post on April 4, 2024, which is also the final one before Into the Light comes along.

This article lists every change coming to the Destiny 2 PvP side of things starting April 9, 2024, with the 7.3.6 update.

Bungie confirms PvP changes in Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6

To start, it is important to mention the arrival of two new Destiny 2 game modes in the competitive circuit, as Survival and Countdown Rush are being removed. Hence, 3v3 Clash and Collision will take their places. However, the main change lies within the replacement of the Special ammo bar meter with Special ammo crates.

With the update, players will see a Special ammo crate spawn in the maps during the run in two of the game modes. Bungie wants passive plays from players to be reduced, as having no objectives can lead teams to stand back and cheese with long-range weapons. The developer's official statement is as follows:

"The benefit of the crates system, in the Clash game mode specifically, is that it continues to promote map movement and helps to disincentivize passive teamplay which can occur when there are no on-map objectives to otherwise encourage flow in and out of engagement zones."

For Trials of Osiris, the changes in the Special ammo economy will be active for the first two weeks. Bungie is deploying two modes, one being "unrestricted" special ammo crates, and the other being "restricted" crates. Here, the former spawns four crates every round, while the latter spawns two crates with no ammo drops on kills.

Note that these changes are only for two weeks, and not permanent. Hence, if players are not happy with the implementations, Bungie is likely going to take feedback into account and roll back everything.

Changes to Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris and new bannable offenses

Intentional matchmaking manipulation will be handled more strictly with the launch update, as smurfing accounts can easily lead to permanent bans. However, this implementation won't affect accounts that are of the higher skill threshold, and help players reach the Flawless Lighthouse in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris.