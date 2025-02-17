Destiny 2 leaks hint at Artifact perks for Heresy Act II

Artifact perks in Destiny 2 Heresy can help players build the most powerful synergies in Act I. The healing from Bolt Charge, Void weaken with precision hits, and other Champion perks have been contributing directly to a skill or a weapon, making it essential for everyone to unlock them. However, things don't end here, as Act II of the episode will introduce five perks for even more variety.

Ad

The descriptions of these perks were leaked by a renowned data miner, Bungie Leaks, on X. Read on to learn more about the leaked Artifact perks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers should take some aspects of the article with a grain of salt.

Leaked Artifact perks for Destiny 2 Heresy Act II

Here is a list of all the leaked perks coming with Heresy Act II:

Ad

Trending

Unstoppable Rocket Launcher: Shortly after you ready or reload a rocket launcher, damage from the weapon stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions . Additionally, Rocket Launchers are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Shortly after you ready or reload a rocket launcher, damage from the weapon stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against . Additionally, Rocket Launchers are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Gold from Lead: Picking up Special ammo has the chance to grant Heavy ammo.

Picking up Special ammo has the chance to grant Heavy ammo. Vile Weave: Targets hit by your Tangles are severed. Reduce Tangle cooldown by picking one up.

Targets hit by your Tangles are severed. Reduce Tangle cooldown by picking one up. To Shreds: Dealing sustained damage to severed targets unravels them. Defeating a severed target creates a hotspot of Strand energy, granting Woven Mail to nearby allies for a short duration.

Dealing sustained damage to severed targets unravels them. Defeating a severed target creates a hotspot of Strand energy, granting to nearby allies for a short duration. Perpetual Destruction: Rapid final blows with non-Exotic Rocket Launchers refund ammo and increase reload speed for a short duration.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the first act has been focusing on Arc and Bolt Charges, it seems that Act II is implementing buffs on Strand synergies. The release date for Destiny 2 Act II Heresy is scheduled to be March 11, 2025.

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback