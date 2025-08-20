Ducksyde in Farlight 84: All abilities explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 20, 2025 10:53 GMT
A new character is here (Image via Farlight Games)
A new character is here (Image via Farlight Games)

Ducksyde in Farlight 84 is one of many characters to arrive with the game's global relaunch on August 7, 2025. He is skilled at rolling around the battleground, damaging foes, and blowing away bullets and other projectiles. Furthermore, this character can take a big leap in the air before slamming down for a massive impact, gaining shields and reducing cooldowns with every hit.

Ad

Read on to learn about all the abilities of Ducksyde in Farlight 84.

Everything you need to know about Ducksyde in Farlight 84

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the abilities of Ducksyde in Farlight 84:

Rolling Impact

Rolling Impact allows Ducksyde in Farlight 84 to turn into a ball and charge at enemies on the battleground at high speed, dealing massive damage.

Duck and Cover

Duck and Cover triggers a shield that blows away bullets and projectiles with gale-force winds. This ability comes in handy when the fight starts getting out of hand.

Summit Crush

With Summit Crush, Ducksyde leaps into the air before landing on the battleground, dealing damage to all foes within the impact radius as a result of the heavy impact. For each enemy he hits, he reduces his cooldown and gains a shield.

Ad

Also read: Sunder Realms guide: All details explored

Who are the other characters released in the Farlight 84's global relaunch?

youtube-cover
Ad

These are the other characters who have been released with Farlight 84's global relaunch:

Syfer

Syfer is a hacker and tactician skilled with Pixel Penetrator, Coords Shift, and EMP abilities that let her hack foes, pin them down, and disable their abilities.

Also read: First-person (FPP) mode release window

Kui Dou

Kui Dou is a martial artist who possesses Gale Stride, Cosmic Mines, and Cosmic Authority skills, letting him trap foes and perform lethal spectral strikes with an increased movement speed.

Ad

Ling Bo

Ling Bo possesses Water Shield, Hidden Dragon, and Turbulent Realm abilities, which allow him to defend himself, reduce enemies' speed and damage, as well as trap foes.

Momoi

Momoi can transform into Bitesy for defense and summon Punch, her pet, to inflict damage on enemies and slow them down.

Phantom

Phantom is a hunter who possesses Origem Traps, Scanner Grenades, and Optic Camo gadgets, helping him take down his targets while keeping a low profile.

Ad

Freddie

A carbon-based entity, Freddie possesses Special Trap, E-Net, and Backup abilities. This lets him create a holographic illusion to deceive and freeze enemies, and transfer data when code cracking fails.

Also read: All Heroes with their abilities and skills

More articles related to Farlight 84 by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications