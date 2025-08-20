Ducksyde in Farlight 84: All abilities explored

Ducksyde in Farlight 84 is one of many characters to arrive with the game's global relaunch on August 7, 2025. He is skilled at rolling around the battleground, damaging foes, and blowing away bullets and other projectiles. Furthermore, this character can take a big leap in the air before slamming down for a massive impact, gaining shields and reducing cooldowns with every hit.Read on to learn about all the abilities of Ducksyde in Farlight 84.Everything you need to know about Ducksyde in Farlight 84Here are all the abilities of Ducksyde in Farlight 84:Rolling ImpactRolling Impact allows Ducksyde in Farlight 84 to turn into a ball and charge at enemies on the battleground at high speed, dealing massive damage.Duck and CoverDuck and Cover triggers a shield that blows away bullets and projectiles with gale-force winds. This ability comes in handy when the fight starts getting out of hand.Summit CrushWith Summit Crush, Ducksyde leaps into the air before landing on the battleground, dealing damage to all foes within the impact radius as a result of the heavy impact. For each enemy he hits, he reduces his cooldown and gains a shield.Also read: Sunder Realms guide: All details exploredWho are the other characters released in the Farlight 84's global relaunch?These are the other characters who have been released with Farlight 84's global relaunch:SyferSyfer is a hacker and tactician skilled with Pixel Penetrator, Coords Shift, and EMP abilities that let her hack foes, pin them down, and disable their abilities.Also read: First-person (FPP) mode release windowKui DouKui Dou is a martial artist who possesses Gale Stride, Cosmic Mines, and Cosmic Authority skills, letting him trap foes and perform lethal spectral strikes with an increased movement speed.Ling BoLing Bo possesses Water Shield, Hidden Dragon, and Turbulent Realm abilities, which allow him to defend himself, reduce enemies' speed and damage, as well as trap foes.MomoiMomoi can transform into Bitesy for defense and summon Punch, her pet, to inflict damage on enemies and slow them down.PhantomPhantom is a hunter who possesses Origem Traps, Scanner Grenades, and Optic Camo gadgets, helping him take down his targets while keeping a low profile.FreddieA carbon-based entity, Freddie possesses Special Trap, E-Net, and Backup abilities. This lets him create a holographic illusion to deceive and freeze enemies, and transfer data when code cracking fails.Also read: All Heroes with their abilities and skillsMore articles related to Farlight 84 by Sportskeeda:5 best sports to land5 best guns for beginners